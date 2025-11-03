COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset

COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Damien McKenna's avatar
Damien McKenna
12h

Am definitely in camp Permanent-Standard-Time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
HamburgerToday's avatar
HamburgerToday
9h

Tom Cotton is a whore for Israel. He doesn't care about White kids in Arkansas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Citizen Satirist (CS)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture