CLOCKsteria: Best Time Change & Daylight Savings Time Memes
They can't even agree to fix something people hate doing (maybe we need a King), if I could turn back time and more time change & Daylight Savings Time memes + standard time vs DTS poll (you decide)!
Late Saturday night or early Sunday morning was that time of the year when we play games with the clock that just about everyone is sick of and we can thank this particular
lord Senator for that:
Feel free to explain in the comments what you think the permanent time should be and why + it would be helpful to know your experiences in different parts of the country when it comes to sunrises and sunsets under different time arrangements at different times of the year:
I for one STRONGLY PREFER doing whatever that maximizes daylight in the evening or after work/school and so does the golf/retail/hospitality etc industries…
However……………….
I do understand the concerns people in parts of the country where children might be going to school in the dark during winter (of course, I have always thought that school, especially high school, should start a little later in the morning for kids and especially teens to get more and much needed sleep…) or people will be driving to work in the dark on roads that might still be icy (or would have otherwise thawed a bit if the sun is up) - Indiana has had deal with time zone issues given its geographic location:
Of course, if you are in a mountainous or forested area in a northern latitude, it’s probably still dark when you leave for work and long ago already dark when you come home during winter…
And it is also unnatural that noon is not when the sun is at its maximum point - the situation locally until trains came along which made it necessary to standardized time over larger parts of the country…
However, we now have technology making it much easier to adjust the time automatically and more in tune with local conditions (but we probably don’t want a patchwork of different times everywhere…)…
And keep in mind that we can lengthen or shorten the duration of either standard time or daylight savings time to keep Lord Cotton happy and adjust to the reality of problems in places like western Arkansas…
It’s too bad we don’t have lines across the country (maybe something called latitude or longitude) that could also be used to allow states & counties to better adjust the time in winter to better fit local conditions - like in Australia or Arizona (which can get confusing)…:
It’s also too bad we don’t have a king who could use an executive order to get something as simple but important as setting the time straightened out - we can expect nothing to come out of Congress these days……….
Maybe figuring out what the time should be is just another example of why a continent-wide country is just too big to govern effectively…
And now for some time change & Daylight Savings Time memes…
Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..
You decide:
Ohhh:
🙄🙄🙄:
The final word:
* Tags updated as of April 23, 2025.
Am definitely in camp Permanent-Standard-Time.
Tom Cotton is a whore for Israel. He doesn't care about White kids in Arkansas.