I don’t really listen to Candace Owen or her podcasts, but she seems to have started a firestorm and is taking ALOT OF FLAK by being over and speculating about whether a “large” target named Ben Shapiro had any involvement in what happened to Charlie Kirk given some potentially odd occurrences:

Let me clearly state that IF you find it at all weird or suspicious that Charlie Kirk’s security team would be calling Ben Shapiro’s security team (who consists of ex-IDF soldiers) while Charlie lay bleeding to death in the back of a vehicle, then you are an antisemite…

And this Substack is NOT an antisemite…

Also, if the sound of Ben Shapiro’s voice and his fast talking used car salesman’s demeaner gets on your nerves, you are an antisemite…

And this Substack is not antisemitic - we love seeing and hearing Ben Shapiro just as much as we love seeing and hearing Ted Cruz (the resemblance is noticeable…)…

Ben (“if you are a young person and can’t afford to live here, then maybe you should not live here [but my people, who were being chased around by Cossacks on the Steppes of Russia while yours were building America, will always be entitled to live in Jerusalem/Palestine and you have to pay for it…]”) Shapiro has also said alot of other things that could get you labelled an antisemitic IF you raise questions about his lack of introspection motives for saying it…:

😬😬😬:

But again, we are not going to question/factcheck/disagree with these Ben Shapiro statements/sentiments because this Substack is not antisemitic…

We have covered Ben Shapiro before (because we are not antisemitic and don’t descriminate…):

And now for some Ben Shapiro did not kill Charlie Kirk memes…

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Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

Nothing to see here folks, move along……………….:

We are NOT factcheckers……………………………….:

😬😬😬:

Again… We are NOT factcheckers…:

Daily Wire is collapsing and Little Ben has brought out the big guns…………..:

The final word(s):

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Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of May 29, 2026.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

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COVIDsteria Table of Contents

Links to Alternative News/Resources

Disclaimers & Trigger Warnings