CONTROL GRIDsteria: Best Data Center Memes

It wasn’t that long ago when we were told that dirty power plants needed to be closed to save the planet; but the moment when they are needed to power data centers to build an AI powered totalitarian control grid with social credit scores, the environmental whackos / global warming clowns are nowhere to be found:

However, opposing data centers is something that’s starting to unite people on both the left and right:

And opposing those who oppose data centers is also uniting corporate media and the corporate free market let them eat data center shrills like the National Reviews’ Jim Geraghty (a name I haven’t heard since 2016…):

These things not only do not create permanent jobs for locals (maybe just a few jobs for security guards & illegal immigrant janitors…); they suck up and drive up the costs of water/electricity for local residents…

Of course, IF Big Tech actually offered to build their own power plants to completely power their data centers and not use local water resources for them, they might face less opposition…

However, Catherine Austin Fitts (Solari Report) often talks about the digital control grid they are building AND massive data centers will be needed for that control grid to keep us peons under control…:

And now for some data center memes…

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Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

No we don’t:

“Green” data center:

I knew it!:

The final word(s):

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Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of November 12, 2025.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

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COVIDsteria Table of Contents

Links to Alternative News/Resources

Disclaimers & Trigger Warnings