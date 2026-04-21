COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
20m

CONTROL GRIDsteria: Best Data Center Memes

Let them eat data centers, a so-called "green" data center, 40% of data centers now devoted to Trump Lego videos, its called IA ("insatiable appetite" for water/electricity) & more data center memes!

https://covidsteria.substack.com/p/control-gridsteria-best-data-center-memes

Citizen Satirist 2026.04.21 Wed

https://covidsteria.substack.com/subscribe

It wasn’t that long ago when we were told that dirty power plants needed to be closed to save the planet; but the moment when they are needed to power data centers to build an AI powered totalitarian control grid with social credit scores, the environmental whackos / global warming clowns are nowhere to be found:

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Occam's avatar
Occam
1h

Wonder if we should maybe think about stopping the elites that run our world for profit.

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