DEFEATsteria: Best Eye Patch McCain & Jasmine Crockett Get Defeated Memes
McCain 2.0, never peek through a glory hole in Tel Aviv/Kiev, the Tucker effect, straight out of Congress, John Cornyn warning and more Eye Patch McCain & Jasmine Crockett get defeated memes!
Some good news out of Texas as Eye Patch McCain (Dan Crenshaw) loses his Congressional seat and Jasmine Crockett loses her bid for Senate after more or less being gerrymandered out of her seat:
It could be the Tucker effect:
However…:
IF
Bibi Boomer Trump (age 79) endorses Boomer Cornyn (age 74) over Ken Paxton (still a boomer but at least a younger one at age 63 who has appeal to non-boomers), it will be time to move on from both Bibi Boomer Trump and the Republican RINO faction of the Uniparty…
It will also be a clear sign that the old boomers are hell been on staying in power foreverrrrr (aka Mitch McConnell age 84). The ones who belong to the
GOP RINO faction of the Uniparty have already succeeded in either demonizing or running out of town popular future non-boomer leaders like Majorie Taylor Green, Matt Gaetz, George Santos, Thomas Massie, etc. (and throw in Elon Musk as well) - meaning the future bench of anyone popular/likable is pretty much empty on the right…
The people in power today are supposed to be grooming future leaders and then stepping asside ala George Washinton to them have a chance to rule - NOT running them off and demonizing them in order to hog all the power and the wealth that comes with it foreverrrrrr.
Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes talked about the continued efforts by the current administration to destroy anyone one on the right who is actually for real e.g. Jones is still being harassed by the DOJ etc:
So don’t be at all surprised when
Bibi Boomer Trump endorses Cornyn and if Ken Paxton does not bend over for it, he will be demonized by all the paid for shrills who are doing the same to people like Massie and MTG…
We have covered Eye Patch McCain (Dan Crenshaw) and Jasmine Crockett before:
And now for some Eye Patch McCain (Dan Crenshaw) & Jasmine Crockett get defeated memes…
FYI:
Just so you know:
🤨🤨🤨:
The final word:
Re: the Iran issue (last posting by you), you had the perfect opportunity -- and still do -- to share memes that mock the Leftists and feminists who marched for Iran against the USA. Feminists for Iran is much like Queers for Palestine. Peak clownworld. In the meantime, the actual women's movement in Iran, who had suffered years of torture, imprisonment, rape and murder by the Revolutionary Guard acting for the evil Islamic theocracy there, were celebrating the death of Khomanei but were lectured by smug Trump-hating Western feminists -- the type who also took up the side of the rapist-murderers Hamas. I have already collected two good memes for you on this: https://substack.com/@thinkforyourself430630/note/c-223139338
Now, I can see why you might not share these memes if you are anti-Israel, which is an irrational position if you are pro-USA. But driving a wedge between the two, to promote American isolationism on the world stage and thereby weaken the USA, has been part of the agenda of foreign nations hostile to the USA -- namely China, Russia and Qatar. In fact, these nations are funding websites and meme creators that do this. Are you working for China, Russia, or Qatar, wittingly or unwittingly? There is speculation that Tucker Carlson works for Qatar. Benny Johnson was caught taking dark money from Russia.
The Iran air strikes were a major moment in world history and a triumph of the Trump administration, protecting US interests glbally, pushing back on China's attempt at global domination (Iran is a key ally of theirs), defeating an evil regime that chanted "Death to America" for 47 years and killed hundreds of US servicemen, and liberating the people of Iran from tyranny by decapitating that terror state. It was not done for Israel, though it benefited them; it was done by CENTCOM for the USA following the Donroe Doctrine. Only an enemy of the USA would not see this.
"The "Donroe Doctrine" (or Trump Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine) is a 2026 term for a perceived, highly assertive, and interventionist U.S. foreign policy under the second Trump administration. It aims to establish absolute U.S. dominance in the Western Hemisphere [and on the world stage], focusing on resource security (oil), reducing foreign influence [check], and using aggressive sanctions or military pressure." [check] Taking out China's oil supply from Iran, protecting the Strait of Hormuz, retaliating for the murder of US servicemen, and stopping Iran from obtaining nuclear capability (which could be used for dirty bombs in the US by sleeper cells) -- all necessary. Quite a different strategy than Obama and John Kerry giving those terrorists pallets of cash.