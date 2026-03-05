COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

Re: the Iran issue (last posting by you), you had the perfect opportunity -- and still do -- to share memes that mock the Leftists and feminists who marched for Iran against the USA. Feminists for Iran is much like Queers for Palestine. Peak clownworld. In the meantime, the actual women's movement in Iran, who had suffered years of torture, imprisonment, rape and murder by the Revolutionary Guard acting for the evil Islamic theocracy there, were celebrating the death of Khomanei but were lectured by smug Trump-hating Western feminists -- the type who also took up the side of the rapist-murderers Hamas. I have already collected two good memes for you on this: https://substack.com/@thinkforyourself430630/note/c-223139338

Now, I can see why you might not share these memes if you are anti-Israel, which is an irrational position if you are pro-USA. But driving a wedge between the two, to promote American isolationism on the world stage and thereby weaken the USA, has been part of the agenda of foreign nations hostile to the USA -- namely China, Russia and Qatar. In fact, these nations are funding websites and meme creators that do this. Are you working for China, Russia, or Qatar, wittingly or unwittingly? There is speculation that Tucker Carlson works for Qatar. Benny Johnson was caught taking dark money from Russia.

The Iran air strikes were a major moment in world history and a triumph of the Trump administration, protecting US interests glbally, pushing back on China's attempt at global domination (Iran is a key ally of theirs), defeating an evil regime that chanted "Death to America" for 47 years and killed hundreds of US servicemen, and liberating the people of Iran from tyranny by decapitating that terror state. It was not done for Israel, though it benefited them; it was done by CENTCOM for the USA following the Donroe Doctrine. Only an enemy of the USA would not see this.

"The "Donroe Doctrine" (or Trump Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine) is a 2026 term for a perceived, highly assertive, and interventionist U.S. foreign policy under the second Trump administration. It aims to establish absolute U.S. dominance in the Western Hemisphere [and on the world stage], focusing on resource security (oil), reducing foreign influence [check], and using aggressive sanctions or military pressure." [check] Taking out China's oil supply from Iran, protecting the Strait of Hormuz, retaliating for the murder of US servicemen, and stopping Iran from obtaining nuclear capability (which could be used for dirty bombs in the US by sleeper cells) -- all necessary. Quite a different strategy than Obama and John Kerry giving those terrorists pallets of cash.

