Some good news out of Texas as Eye Patch McCain (Dan Crenshaw) loses his Congressional seat and Jasmine Crockett loses her bid for Senate after more or less being gerrymandered out of her seat:

It could be the Tucker effect:

However…:

IF Bibi Boomer Trump (age 79) endorses Boomer Cornyn (age 74) over Ken Paxton (still a boomer but at least a younger one at age 63 who has appeal to non-boomers), it will be time to move on from both Bibi Boomer Trump and the Republican RINO faction of the Uniparty…

It will also be a clear sign that the old boomers are hell been on staying in power foreverrrrr (aka Mitch McConnell age 84). The ones who belong to the GOP RINO faction of the Uniparty have already succeeded in either demonizing or running out of town popular future non-boomer leaders like Majorie Taylor Green, Matt Gaetz, George Santos, Thomas Massie, etc. (and throw in Elon Musk as well) - meaning the future bench of anyone popular/likable is pretty much empty on the right…

The people in power today are supposed to be grooming future leaders and then stepping asside ala George Washinton to them have a chance to rule - NOT running them off and demonizing them in order to hog all the power and the wealth that comes with it foreverrrrrr.

Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes talked about the continued efforts by the current administration to destroy anyone one on the right who is actually for real e.g. Jones is still being harassed by the DOJ etc:

So don’t be at all surprised when Bibi Boomer Trump endorses Cornyn and if Ken Paxton does not bend over for it, he will be demonized by all the paid for shrills who are doing the same to people like Massie and MTG…

We have covered Eye Patch McCain (Dan Crenshaw) and Jasmine Crockett before:

And now for some Eye Patch McCain (Dan Crenshaw) & Jasmine Crockett get defeated memes…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

FYI:

Just so you know:

🤨🤨🤨:

The final word:

