COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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ThinkforYourself
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There is some confusion or misinformation in the descriptions above, I guess for humor purposes. Here is the truth of it. The Jewish man was not coming out of Pornhub; he was simply walking on the street and got caught in crossfire. It was a Jewish neighbourhood of Montreal. The man named "Mohamed" was one of the police officers. Yes, there are police officers who happen to be Muslim - in the USA too. He was also fatally shot by the so-called "communist," who was a young man named Seth Hatfield. Hatfield wrote a manifesto, which you can read here:

https://assets.nationbuilder.com/therebel/pages/154242/attachments/original/1782187796/Manifesto_of_June_22nd-watermarked-rebel-pages-1.pdf

I found no evidence that the police shot the Jewish man, though it's possible as an accident. Somehow, he was shot while trying to wave other pedestrians away from the scene, which was considered heroic.

I believe that Hatfield was attempting to carry out a terrorist attack on the corporation that owned Pornhub, located in that office building, in order to bring attention to this manifesto. The manifesto itself is interesting and well-written. Although it's from a Marxist point of view, it gets into the complex social issues of hypergamy and misandry. These forces, buoyed by feminism, have destroyed the social fabric of the West. It's not a bad analysis, despite the Marxist terminology he uses. He is critical of the fact that Western women have turned to promiscuity and away from monogamy in the last few decades, contributing to the fall of the West. He wrongly blames this on "capitalism." I would say it's the result of secularism. Whatever the cause, the porn industry is part of it, so he targeted them, it seems. It was initially and incorrectly thought to be an antisemetic attack because a Jewish man was fatally shot. That now appears to have been an accident.

Though there is a footnote (# 20) in the manifesto in support of the ZOG conspiracy theory, which your website frequently traffics in.

Aside from that, it's thought-provoking. I predict that, like Ted Kaczynski's manifesto against technological society, this will be read and analyzed years from now. No one would agree with the terrorist act that he used to bring attention to it, but that does not detract from the value of the text itself (arguably).

The police wrongly labelled this a case of "incel" terrorism. That's just a pejorative label simplistically applied by police these days to dismiss men's issues. Feminists love this label because it's a way to belittle men. Read this article on it: "Calling Incels Terrorists is Good for Feminists" https://fiamengofile.substack.com/p/calling-incels-terrorists-is-good

__________________

On June 22, 2026, a tragic shooting unfolded in the Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood of Montreal, leaving three people dead, including the shooter, a police officer, and a civilian.

The incident unfolded as follows:

The Target: The 25-year-old gunman, Seth Scott Hatfield from Lethbridge, Alberta, opened fire from a hotel window aimed at the offices of Aylo, the parent company of Pornhub.

The Victims: Montreal Police Constable Mohamed Lamine Benredouane (34) was ambushed and fatally shot in the line of duty. Civilian Michel Mizrahi (68), a local Jewish suit salesman and father, was killed in the crossfire while heroically trying to warn and direct bystanders to safety. A second police officer was critically injured before the gunman was fatally shot by another responding officer.

The Motive: Police investigated a 104-page manifesto linked to the shooter, which detailed deeply misogynistic and anti-capitalist grievances. The manifesto targeted law enforcement, adult content companies, and "wealthy elites".

Community Response: Although the shooting occurred in a multiethnic, heavily Jewish neighborhood, community leaders, rabbis, and police stated that this was not a targeted antisemitic attack, and the diverse community rallied together to honor both the Muslim police officer and the Jewish civilian who lost their lives.

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