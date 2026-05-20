Data centers are the next “big thing” that will “power” the US economy surveillance state and they are increasingly controversial:

Nearly 3,000 new data centers are under construction or planned across the United States, and most Americans have no idea what these things actually are or what they are being built to do.



In this clip, I break down the explosive growth of AI data centers across the country, including the largest one ever proposed: 62 square miles in rural Utah, fast-tracked by the state government with the public completely locked out of the decision. This is not about faster internet. This is about building the physical infrastructure of a surveillance state.



We cover the noise pollution -- what it actually sounds like to live half a mile from one of these things at 1 in the morning. The light pollution bathing rural Texas towns in a 24-hour industrial glow. The heat islands raising local temperatures by nearly 4 degrees. The water usage -- one Google facility in Ohio alone pulling 387,000 gallons per day, full of forever chemicals when it comes back out. And the electricity bills in states like Georgia, where residents are paying up to $267 more per year just to power these things while the data centers themselves get a discount.



These are not side effects. They are symptoms. The infrastructure for a digital prison is being built all around us, funded by our own tax dollars, poisoning our water, and driving up our cost of living — while the people pushing it tell us they're worried about the environment.

But there is debate and resistance starting:

We have covered data centers before:

And now for some data center memes…

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Sorry, you will be hearing more about them…:

Mass surveillance centers:

Yes they would:

Ideas:

Reminder:

The final word:

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Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of November 12, 2025.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

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Disclaimers & Trigger Warnings