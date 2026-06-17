🚨🚨🚨WE INTERUPT OUR NORMAL MEME POSTS WITH BREAKING HORRIFYING END OF THE WORLD NEWS!!! 🚨🚨🚨

A grave and horrendous incident recently occurred that’s far worse than:

…hiding a list of rich pedos being controlled by a foreign government…

…or the protection of immigrant pedo rape gangs…

…or the flooding of our country with drugs/violent illegal immigrants…

…or a new forever war…

…or the bombing churches/schools/hospitals/mosques…

…or attempting to starve/rape women/children to death in order to ethnically cleanse them from their land…

Braceeeeeeee yourselves:

🚨🚨🚨😲😲😲 19-YEAR OLD AUSTIN FRANCO SAID HE DOES NOT WANT TO WORK FOR JEWS! 😲😲😲🚨🚨🚨

🚨🚨🚨😱😱😱 THE ABSOLUTE HORROR!!! 😱😱😱🚨🚨🚨

So I guess I need to update or add to this previous post about the signs of antisemitism…:

This incident has revealed that there are lots of rich thin-skinned Jews who have nothing better to do in their lives than to try and ruin the life of a 19-year and his family for eternity just for being a bit too honest when rejecting an offer of a no doubt unpaid slave labor adult day care type of zoom/email job with a “start-up:”

Let’s have a reality check: Like alot of over-vaxxed & over-screened kids these days, Austin Franco is probably a bit autistic or at-least on the spectrum and thus does not necessarily know the best way to interact with or relate to thin-skinned overly sensitive or vindictive individuals that… hmmm… you can’t be too honest with and who in turn will lie their a**s off about you to try and ruin your life…

In other words, he’s not ready or a good fit for a job these days in Corporate America…

Not that any sane-normal person, especially a White male, would want a job these days in Corporate America…

Second, what happened during the interview process or his interactions with the company/its founder(s)/managers/employees that might have triggered his hmmm… honesty autism “antisemitism???”

For possible clues, we also have to look at the company itself:

What is VryfID?

Its, coincidentally, a data collection business disguised as a “helpful” service to “help” renters or landlords or something something a rather……….:

VryfID - Your Verified Digital Profile, Simplified

So if you want to make things easier for the CIA/NSA/Mossad/Israeli Gubment plus Corp America/creditors/bankers/credit card companies etc plus AI to have access to all your sensitive documents, this is the SERVICE you need to be using!!!

In addition and aside from bombing churches/schools/hospitals/mosques and trying to starve women/children to death in order to ethnically cleanse them from their land, being a “strong Jew” these days apparently means trying to ruin a 19-year autistic kid’s and his entire family’s life for eternity - you know, collective punishment - and then lying about it and going on FOX News all day to lie some more to entertain their old boomer viewers…:

I would like to know where are the voices of Jews calling out this sort of bad behaviour from their fellow Jews that only encourages more antisemitism to be directed towards ALL Jews coz other than Glenn Greenwald, I am NOT hearing them…

Anyway………

This is apparently the real Austin Franco’s Twitter and feel free to give him a follow and paste a link to this post on there if you have a Twitter account…:

I look forward to the first interviews with him and I do hope the first ones he does is with Tucker, Glenn Greenwald or Megyn Kelly (as that will make more heads EXPLODE) who I also hope can help him out… Maybe with a REAL job like a paid internship with them…

And now for some Austin Franco does not want to work for Jews memes…

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Only doubled antisemitism????:

He does have a legal case against the gubment:

DARVO & the Streisand Effect…:

Here’s what Austin should have posted if he really wants a job with a Zionist:

Even the Chinese propagandists are chiming in:

Just so you know:

The final word(s):

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