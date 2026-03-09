The Epstein Coalition promised a few days weeks months years to flatten Iran for Bibi and contrary to what FOX News and all the paid shrills on Twitter etc are saying, it’s becoming a quagmire disaster that’s getting more and more out of control:

The only good news might be the EU/UK are completely f*cked and we will definitely being seeing money/jobs flow out of there to the USA BUT I doubt Europeans will be revolting any time soon:

But not everyone is ready to jump into a box for the second coming of Jesus Bibi:

However, Iran did itself no favors given how badly it mishandled Syria and treated the Russians there…:

Israel, being a police state, is also under heavy censorship but stuff is getting out showing they are taking a pounding (don’t forget they have a large Russian Jewish population and Russian social media is beyond America’s Israel’s control) although some footage floating around that’s not AI generated may be from last year - it’s all hard to verify at this point…:

The Duran has a fantastic 48-minute overview of the unfolding disaster with the only good news in the future perhaps being… when the dust and bombs settle down… Iran and/or the Gulf States demanding/forcing the US to leave most of the Gulf/Middle East which would have alot of American support…:

The only thing Bibi Trump can really do now is declare victory and hope the Israelis (+AIPAC lobby) and ALL the Iranians go along with it (as Iran’s “government” has a matrix structure…)…

But the problem is that Bibi Trump is not actually in control AND increasingly nobody is trying to hide who really is…:

And now for some two weeks to flatten Iran for Bibi memes…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

Randy Fine better denounce these antisemites!:

You know it’s coming…:

FU…..:

Hey zionist evangelicals…:

The final word and a reminder:

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

