COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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Olaf's avatar
Olaf
2h

Nope. That’s just lies.

SPLC funded undercover operatives to expose criminal activities of KKK scum and other white supremacist retards, and destroy them via legal means.

Trump doesn’t like that.

KKK are trump’s people. Pedo trump’s daddy was KKK.

New York Times article from 1927 that reported that Donald Trump’s father, Fred Trump, had been detained at a KKK rally on Memorial Day weekend.

According to the article, “1,000 white-robed Klansmen marched through the Jamaica neighborhood, eventually spurring an all-out brawl in which seven men were arrested.”

Among those arrested, the article identifies a man with the name and address of the home of Trump’s father in Jamaica, Queens.

A report in the Washington Post says, "A contemporaneous article from the Daily Star notes that Trump was detained 'on a charge of refusing to disperse from a parade when ordered to do so.'"

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