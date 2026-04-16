COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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ThinkforYourself's avatar
ThinkforYourself
9hEdited

So now you have joined millions of delusional Leftists in their TDS. What you should be mocking is Tucker Carlson praising Islam, lying about Israel, and being an anti-American shill for America's foreign enemies. Trump's foreign policy makes the USA stronger on the world stage, and this bothers Communist China, Russia, and Islamists, so they fund propaganda and asymmetric warfare against the USA. Your site used to be good, but now it's helping America's enemies. Why? You have gone full TDS; never go full TDS.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
9h

He might not be good at anything, but he sure makes great memes. I understand how people might find this blasphemous, but one must forgive someone with this capacity.

It has been a while since I laughed this hard. PS. the Epstein meme made me wonder if he really needed ressuraction - I just read an article that the man had some items surgically removed that were still intact on the corpse. Not sure if true but I would not be surprised at all that he is sipping a drink in some remote place.

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