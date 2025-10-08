It wasn’t long ago when the left and their media propaganda arm were telling us that being fit made you a white supremist and a right-wing jerk:

But the left might be changing their tune in a desperate attempt to appeal to younger men:

Equating physical appearance with battle-ready fortitude has become a consistent talking point for Hegseth and other Republicans in his orbit. In August, Hegseth and US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launched the “Pete and Bobby Challenge” across their social media feeds, completing a workout of 100 pushups and 50 pull-ups, with the goal of finishing in under five minutes. (Within hours of its publication, left-wing accounts began making fun of Kennedy’s pull-up form and questioning his decision to wear denim while exercising.) After the young male vote flipped toward Trump by almost 30 points in the last election, the fight for their attention has taken center stage in the US political culture war. Both parties are vying for the male half of the most fitness-obsessed generation in recent memory.

However:

Two left-leaning fitness influencers tell WIRED that they have signed five-figure contracts to create online content, in a deal brokered by a prominent Democratic operative. Both want to remain unnamed for professional reasons. WIRED has reviewed details of their contracts. Sources familiar with the offers say they were pitched as part of an apparent pilot program designed to create a production system for left-wing content. They say the money, with each contract worth over $10,000, would come with limited stipulations, mainly asking the influencers to espouse “leftist values.” But that process has felt secretive and haphazard, they say. “It feels like no one that I’ve talked to has had a clear idea of what they really want or need. They’re just like, fuck, there’s a problem. Throw money at it, fix it,” a source tells WIRED.

In other words, there is another fake leftist astroturf campaign going on to try and target young people who don’t want to be fat and out of shape…

And now for some Democrats take on fitness & warrior culture memes…

Harry Sisson is turning into a right-wing jerk:

[Harry’s bike]

RFK has great jeans:

She’s no Hitler:

The final word:

