Elon Musk recently tweeted this about the time traveling dietician:

We have done a number of Fake Food Meme posts already…

And now for some fake food memes…

Share

People aren’t going out to eat anymore because “the economy is bad…:”

Here is the lowdown:

Taco Bell? All prepackaged warm-up food.

KFC? Dirtiest kitchens and refrigerators I’ve ever seen. Horrible smells.

Pizza Hut? Everything’s pre-made.

Olive Garden – Soups and sauces come in bags, just boiled and served.

Applebee’s – Most food’s microwaved or seared for grill marks.

McDonald’s – Frozen everything, even the onions get rehydrated.

Subway – Bread’s baked from frozen logs and the veggies sit for days.

Red Lobster – Half the “lobster” is langostino, most seafood’s imported frozen.

Panda Express – Bagged meat and sauce tossed in a wok for show.

Chipotle – Cleaner than most, still bulk prep kitchens.

Dunkin’ – Donuts and muffins come frozen from factories.

Starbucks – Sandwiches are all pre-made and microwaved.

Little Caesars – Commissary dough, pizzas sit in warmers.

Cracker Barrel – “Country-style” sides come from boil bags.

Outback Steakhouse – Steaks vacuum-sealed, sides bagged.

Texas Roadhouse – Bread’s real, sides come pre-made from Sysco.

Cheesecake Factory – 80% reheated from bags.

LongHorn Steakhouse – Steaks are decent, veggies boil-bagged.

Chili’s – Pre-cooked and microwaved everything.

BJ’s Brewhouse – “Scratch-made” food that’s half frozen.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Wings pre-fried and sauced.

TGI Friday’s – Freezer to microwave operation.

Carrabba’s – Sauces and soups come bagged.

Red Robin – Pre-pattied burgers, frozen fries.

Panera Bread – Soups and sauces in plastic boil bags.

Five Guys – Real food, nasty grease traps.

Culver’s – Better ingredients, custard’s from pre-mix bags. S

hake Shack – “Gourmet” but all commissary shipped.

Noodles & Co. – Frozen pasta, bagged sauces.

Qdoba – Same as Chipotle, reheated bags.

Moe’s Southwest Grill – Everything vacuum-sealed, even guac.

Wingstop – Pre-fried wings, just sauced to order.

Jimmy John’s – Bread’s baked daily, meats pre-sliced.

Jersey Mike’s – All commercial supply.

IHOP – Pancake batter from buckets, powdered eggs.

Denny’s – 90% frozen or microwaved.

Waffle House – Actually cooked fresh… but filthy kitchens.

Cracker Barrel – Country charm, boil-bag sides.

Perkins – Frozen pies, instant potatoes.

Bob Evans – “Farm fresh” is frozen food delivered weekly.

First Watch – Healthy image, pre-cut vacuum-sealed ingredients.

Village Inn – Bulk pack everything, thawed pies.

Einstein Bagels – Factory bagels, baked off in store.

Krispy Kreme – Made at hubs, reheated in stores.

Wendy’s – “Fresh never frozen” still means vacuum-packed meat.

Burger King – Frozen patties, fake grill marks.

Whataburger – Fresher than most, but still mass supply.

Sonic – Bagged, frozen, fryer food.

Carl’s Jr. / Hardee’s – Frozen patties, thawed buns.

Jack in the Box – Timer food, pre-cooked everything.

Culver’s – Fresh beef, frozen everything else.

In-N-Out – Only real one that preps fresh daily.

White Castle – Paper-thin frozen patties steamed on onions.

Checkers / Rally’s – Pre-bagged, fried, microwaved burgers.

Everybody wants to argue “but it tastes good!” sure, but once you’ve delivered it, seen the boxes, smelled the freezers, and watched how it’s handled…

you never look at it the same again.

I’m just saying I know what you’re eating.