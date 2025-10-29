COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset

COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
6h

I am sure people will get upset about this. But the people I have seen use food stamps mostly fit the bill. I know some who have an income well over 2000 $ but still manage to get food stamps, and use their income to hair dressers, beauty salons, even fancy clothes. Some stamps can only be used for expensive brands, not the cheap store brands (a young couple new at the system wondered how come-and so did I!). Jobs should pay enough to feed you and your family. For those that don't get by, there should be help in budgeting! Several people I know lived for years on less than 800 a month. if they can, everyone can. Long coloured nails and blue hair are not a must to survive!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Citizen Satirist (CS) and others
Sue Kelley's avatar
Sue Kelley
1h

I'll be shocked if any of these fat asses go fight for their food. That resembles work. And it cuts into screen time, manicure and tattoo appointments.

I helped a " needy" woman in our community move because her husband was in prison( for attempting to burn down a local politicians business for cutting his Medicaid) they have an infant born at 28 weeks , now a special needs toddler with legit health problems. She had me throw out nearly an entire truck bed full of food she got from the local food bank( which delivered it to her- small rural town) and food stamps. She"rested" while I did 3 days of packing and moving and she was pregnant again, in danger of early delivery. She fed the little hot dogs and chicken nuggets instead of the thousand of dollars of special food provided for her brain development. Did I mention she was over 300 lbs? Or the months of state provided birth control sitting unused?

Neither she nor her "husband had jobs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Citizen Satirist (CS)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture