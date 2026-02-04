COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

cat
Many of the same people who rushed to take these anti-obesity drugs are the same as those who lined up for their Covid shots and boosters. They refuse to take into account long-term effects known or unknown. Truly, evolution in reverse.

INGRID C DURDEN
A person I know is on ozempic for medical reasons. she has to lose the first pound. Instead of injecting poison why don't the doctors send people to a dietician (hopefully a good one) so they can lose weight a healthy way? Or will doctors finally admit, that diabetes is not caused by being overweight but the other way around? (there are books available that state this and the idea makes sense). And after all, if you look at paintings from Rubens' time being thin was considered ugly (and IMO, it is - so true that meme about sagging skin, hollowed out cheeks, etc. all side effects of losing too much weight way too quickly. ) Also, if you get sick and you are what doctors describe as 'a right weight', you have no reserve to go on. 2 years a lady I knew died that way - got sick, being on the low end of weight already, stopped eating, dead.

