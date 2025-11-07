Tucker Carlson just had a wide-ranging talk with podcaster/writer etc. Chris Williamson that also covered women in the workforce (after all, there is no higher calling for women than to be in the cubicle creating shareholder value for the ruling oligarchy by spending her day doing email and zoom calls…):

Coincidentally, UN Women (whatever the heck that is…) recently tweeted:

As you can imagine… the responses were epic…

And now for some any job is a woman’s job memes…

Reminder:

We definitely need gender quotas for these jobs:

🙄🙄🙄:

Visual confirmation of the “gender pay gap:”

Any job is a woman’s job… except all the dangerous ones…:

Hurray for toxic masculinity!:

They women “think” don’t need men…:

Ohhh:

Don’t shoot the Substack messenger here…………. 🫣:

The final word:

