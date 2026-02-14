FEMINISMsteria: Best Dating Memes (Happy Valentine’s Day!)
Inner thoughts of Lois Lane ("I wonder if I can do better?" "Is he good enough for me?"🙄), Female Delusion Calculator (hoeflation), Slutcon 2026 is coming, the divorce effect and more dating memes!
For any single male readers who are in the dating scene, you may regret missing this recent Bay Area conference no doubt geared for the tech bros…:
😶😶😶:
In case you missed that last Slutcon, they are planning a new one this year…:
Slutcon also has a Substack for updates………:
We have covered Valentine’s Day and dating before e.g.:
That last post covered the Female Delusion Calculator (https://igotstandardsbro.com/) and the hoeflation phenomena - a handy tool that all women in the dating scene need to consult for a reality check…:
And now for some dating memes for Valentine’s Day…
Ladies and gentlemen, dating and hoeflation summed up these days:
🙄🙄🙄:
Unsolved mysteries:
The divorce effect:
Nick Fuentes on dating or rather trying to date 🫣🫣🫣:
[And yet she is seeking attention on social media]
Dating common sense from a Jewish woman (don’t tell Nick…):
Guys… she is available…😬😬😬:
😶😶😶:
🤔🤔🤔:
Guess who the problem is…:
Adult day care for women looks like alot of funnnnnnnnnn……:
The final word(s):
I hope this will be the most depressing thing I read, like, EVER.
The scientific name for "hoeflation" is hypergamy -- "the practice of seeking a partner with higher social, economic, or genetic status" -- which has always been a part of homo sapien sexual selection. However, it has been amplified or intensified in the West since the 1970s due to several changes in society: secularization (the waning of Christianity), advent of birth control and abortion, the rise of divorce (initiated mostly by women), the sexual revolution (leading to more open promiscuity), the rise of gynocentrism (woman-centerdness) in society, and the amplification of misandric (man-hating) feminism.
All these forces resulted in the breakdown of the social contract between men and women, a civilization-killing phenomenon. Large numbers of women became promiscuous in their teens, twenties and early thirties, then wanted to settle down in their mid to late thirties before their biological clock expired. But then, in many cases, they found they were too late. It also resulted in them being unable to emotionally bond with one man after having slept with many in their youth. It led to a decline in the birth rate and mass immigration from third-world countries to make up the labour shortfall, accelerating civilizational decline.
Biologically, hypergamy is an instinct, but can be amplified through social forces, as we're seeing now. Dating sites, for example, encourage it. It has always been channelled or held in check by the socially enforced marriage contract, but as feminists and secular society attacked the institution of marrige, the Pandora's box of female hypergamy was unleashed, with devestating consequences, not only for men, but also women, who now find themselves aging and alone, undone by feminism, which was supposed to "liberate" women from "oppressive" men, but instead enslaved them to a madness of their own creation --one that benefits those that would benefit from the fall of the West: namely the parasite class of globalists, as well as Islamists and Chinese Communists who are the "barbarians at the gate."
The practice of females choosing the highest-quality mate is not uncommon in the animal kingdom, but human beings have found it wise to channel or contain it for a reason: unleashed it wreaks social havoc, as we're now seeing. Perhaps traditional Muslims take this too far, but without some social constraints in place, it can lead to the downfall of a civilization when birth rates plummet and men, blocked from being able to raise families, find that there is no longer any incentive to be civilization-builders.
In traditional Western marriages, women were restricted to improving their social standing through marriage, so marriage became a path for upward mobility, for female hypergamy. It was called "marrying up", often taking the form of an agreement between families, whereby "men provided status and resources in exchange for the woman’s youth, beauty, or social alliances." Marriage acted as a structure that formalized the need for women to seek partners of higher status, as they could not achieve it themselves. Hypergamy was contained and channelled by marriage, and it resulted in children being born.
But with the rise of feminism, serial monogamy, female careerism, abortion and the rise of divorce, a new and intensified form of hypergamy emerged. Women could more freely select sexual partners without being married or having children. Income hypergamy is still a reality: even when women earn more, they tend to prefer men who earn more than they do. And with divorce becoming normalized, there is nothing to prevent a woman from divorcing a man and taking his wealth (except a pre-nuptial agreement, which should be made mandatory for all marriages).
While the older form of hypergamy ("marrying up") was in many cases for economic survival, and resulted in marriages that produced children, post-1970s hypergamy tends to result in women finding themselves alone and childless as they compete for the top 1% of all men or else "settle" for men they dislike and leave them (or make life a living hell for those men). If this topic interests you, check out the anti-feminist writings of Conrad Riker on Substack, which are quite entertaining (he has a bombastic style).