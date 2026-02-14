For any single male readers who are in the dating scene, you may regret missing this recent Bay Area conference no doubt geared for the tech bros…:

😶😶😶:

In case you missed that last Slutcon, they are planning a new one this year…:

Slutcon also has a Substack for updates………:

We have covered Valentine’s Day and dating before e.g.:

That last post covered the Female Delusion Calculator (https://igotstandardsbro.com/) and the hoeflation phenomena - a handy tool that all women in the dating scene need to consult for a reality check…:

And now for some dating memes for Valentine’s Day…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

Ladies and gentlemen, dating and hoeflation summed up these days:

🙄🙄🙄:

Unsolved mysteries:

The divorce effect:

Nick Fuentes on dating or rather trying to date 🫣🫣🫣:

[And yet she is seeking attention on social media]

Dating common sense from a Jewish woman (don’t tell Nick…):

Guys… she is available…😬😬😬:

😶😶😶:

🤔🤔🤔:

Guess who the problem is…:

Adult day care for women looks like alot of funnnnnnnnnn……:

The final word(s):

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America's Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups.

