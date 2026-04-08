COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
3h

All I ever wanted was to be a housewife. Unfortunately I could not have children. But I am a happy dog and cat mother now. Retired, but have been a housewife for the longest part and proud of it.

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Cousin Clem's avatar
Cousin Clem
4h

I don't think it has to be either/or. Some women enjoy careers, some women enjoy staying at home and raising kids. Personally, I want nothing to do with kids(I'm male) and the idea of being a father is about as appealing to me as having a limb sawed off. So I don't think it's one size fits all. We don't all have to fit in a box someone else built.

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