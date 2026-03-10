Sunday March 8th was International Women’s Day which tends to be a holiday in formerly Communis countries rather than currently Communist countries (the EU/UK + anglo world):

I won’t point out that gays get the longest month of the year, blacks get the shortest month and veterans (Memorial Day + Veterans Day) and women (International Women’s Day + Mother’s Day) basically get 2 days that depends on their status…

I know it might appear that this Substack hates women (along with blacks and gays and trannies and fill in the blanks……………………) BUT let me assure you we don’t - we just like to poke a bit of fun at some pretty big targets… And besides, there are at-least two types of women…:

And men…:

We have done posts about women and feminism numerous times before and have survived to post another day - including these gems worth highlighting for this special day…:

And now for some belated women memes for International Women’s Day…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

Men just can’t win!:

🤭🤭🤭:

Gift ideas for EU/UK women:

🙄🙄🙄:

The final word(s):

Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of November 12, 2025.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

