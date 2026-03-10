COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

Two good articles on the hypocrisy and misandry of International Women's Day by anti-feminist thinker Janice Fiamengo:

https://fiamengofile.substack.com/p/the-goddess-that-failed

https://fiamengofile.substack.com/p/feminism-is-a-dangerous-pseudo-religion

Two good articles on the hypocrisy of feminists who excuse or ignore violence against women and girls in the case of the Pakistani UK grooming (rape) gangs, and also the Oct 7th, 2023, mass rape, torture and murders of women and girls by Hamas:

https://fiamengofile.substack.com/p/feminists-do-gymnastics-over-reports

https://fiamengofile.substack.com/p/feminism-and-the-grooming-gangs

There are plenty of anti-feminist memes that would have been good for this, such as cartoons by AntiFemCombics (https://web.elastic.org/~fche/mirrors/antifemcomics/index.html). Or https://imgflip.com/tag/anti-feminism . There are anti-MeToo memes, MGTOW memes, misandry memes, etc. The best ones in recent times are memes mocking British feminists who sided with Pakistani rapists over thousands of girls (grooming gangs), feminists who sided with Hamas rapists (Oct 7th), feminists whose TDS compelled them to protest air strikes that took out rapist-murderers, the IRGC, while Iranian women celebrated. The contrast between the clueless Western feminists and Iranian women is reason enough to mock the feminists.

