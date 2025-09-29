Some weeks ago, Governor Gavin Newsom decided to troll Melania Trump over a Vanity Fair cover:

However…

Newsom is the last person who should be trolling other people’s wives given his wife was transactionally f*cked by Harvey Weinstein:

But this story about Newsom’s wife gets even better or rather weirder and weirder…:

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, sobbed as she described Harvey Weinstein’s “distorted” and “fish-like” genitals during her bombshell testimony at the disgraced movie producer’s sexual assault trial Monday. Identified in court as Jane Doe 4, Siebel Newsom broke down in tears recounting how Weinstein allegedly raped her in 2005 at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills.

When asked by Deputy District Attorney Marlene Martinez to describe Weinstein’s physique, Siebel Newsom said: “Lots of bruises, markings, yellow and green, lots of stretch marks on his belly, very not physically fit at all. Looked uncircumcised and strange though, kind of fish-like, the penis, something was distorted in the testicles … Lots of skin, lots of skin down there.”

“And then he puts part of his penis inside of me because he pushes me back against the bed,” she said. “It’s not staying in because his penis is so weird and messed up. He realizes this. I was just worried I was going to get some disease. It was so gross.”

Siebel Newsom was also asked about an email she sent to Weinstein in 2007 in which she sought his advice when Newsom was mayor of San Francisco. In a prior ruling, Judge Lisa Lench granted prosecutors permission to use the email, which mentioned an affair Newsom had in 2005 with an aide. “I believed that Harvey Weinstein had relationships with the press and understood how to handle the press, and thought he could be helpful,” Siebel Newsom said when asked about the email on Monday.

“He would say, ‘Do you like my big, fat, Jewish dick?’” claimed Mann, 34. “The first time I saw him fully naked,” she said, “I thought he was deformed and intersex. He has an extreme scarring that I didn’t know, maybe [he] was a burn victim …” “He does not have testicles, and it appears that he has a vagina,” she claimed, saying she had oral sex with Weinstein. As Mann claimed that he had deformed genitals, Weinstein dropped his head. “He also peed on me once,” she also said of Weinstein, who is 67. Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi asked Mann to describe Weinstein’s hygiene. “It was very bad,” she said. “He smelled like shit — excuse me, sorry, like poop. He just was dirty.”

Here is the medical explanation:

2028 will be ALOT of fun for meme and parody makers…

And now for some Gavin Newsom's wife was f*cked by Harvey Weinstein memes + Vanity Fair covers…

Share

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

Antonio Brown from the top rope!:

Alternative Vanity Fair covers:

Nothing to see here:

The final word:

Leave a comment

Share

Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of April 23, 2025.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

Share

Share COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset

COVIDsteria Table of Contents

Links to Alternative News/Resources

Disclaimers & Trigger Warnings