COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
4h

By Unknown:

Vaxxie, vaxxie, so obsessed,

Wore your mask and took your tests.

Still got COVID, every strain,

Spike proteins in every vein

Short of breath at 24,

"Dr. Fauci, gimmie more!"

Proteins tangle and misfold,

Amyloidosis taking hold.

Swollen heart at 25,

"Thank Moderna I'm alive!"

There's no cure for microclot,

Getting worse with every shot.

Heart attack at 26,

Prayed to Pfizer for a fix.

Vaxxie, vaxxie, death is lurking,

Doctor says, "that means it's working."

Died of SADS at 27,

All good vaxxies go to heaven.

Obituary headline noted:

"Anti-Vaxxer Dies of COVID."

His family is quite upset

But they're alive, at least on net.

And, they say, "it's for the better,"

Without the vax "he would be deader."

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Cousin Clem's avatar
Cousin Clem
4h

I still remember hearing on an NPR talk show, an interview with a "health expert" during covid and the interviewer asked the guest, "why have we seen a significant drop in flu cases during this covid period?" The expert responded that they weren't sure but she said she believed the covid was "stronger" and overpowered the flu viruses to become the dominant virus. I guess the viruses are like MMA fighters. Covid kicked flu's ass.....or it could be that the gov't was paying out big money for every covid case but we won't mention that. It demonstrated to me just what a propaganda machine NPR was(and is).

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