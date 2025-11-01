COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset

COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
taxpayer's avatar
taxpayer
8h

Actually, a lot of working people need SNAP. Many jobs pay less than $20/hour, and require owning a car due to remote locations and/or weird hours. That's about $3400/mo, which used to be a lot but apartments in my mediocre neighborhood cost >$1500. Add car payments and insurance, and maybe childcare costs, and there's not much left for food. Food pantries and community fridges are another option, where they exist.

THE PROBLEM IS THAT WAGES ARE TOO LOW.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Citizen Satirist (CS) and others
God Bless America's avatar
God Bless America
6h

My husband is a schoolteacher, and we have six children… we were on the WIC program about 15 years ago for a couple of years… Milk, eggs, and cheese… it was not a lot, but It helped out with our expenses greatly, because anything was better than nothing… BUT, One of the things I noticed when we would go into the health department to recertify was that the people sitting in there in the waiting room with me had nice cars… An iPhone… Nice clothes… 🤨🤨🤨 We couldn’t afford a phone, let alone an iPhone. We had an old jalopy of a car. We had clean clothes, not fancy designer clothes.

This system is completely rigged! I don’t mind feeding people who actually need it, but the corruption, the illegals, and the people that can go out and get a job, this needs to stop! I’m not sure if this is a correct estimate or not but the article said 60% of people on food stamps really don’t need to be on them! From what I have seen, that is a definite underrepresentation!

And we were NOT allowed to get food stamps because my husband made too much money… 🙄 It was my husband and I and our six children and our elderly parents that I had to take care of… And he made too much money… 😡😡😡

God took care of us… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Citizen Satirist (CS)
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Citizen Satirist (CS)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture