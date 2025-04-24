COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
Apr 24, 2025

I have known some who pick up their dog's poop, put it in plastic bags, throw it in the trash, then drive to the store for chemical fertilizer. In the good old times poop was fertilizer people! and we ate a lot healthier without all those chemicals.

Those that shout hardest are the worst, usually. I also know people who wash out their cans to recycle and then buy plastic and foam cups to drink from. Some buy chemicals to wash the chemicals off their vegetables. And most of these have a lawn that needs constant feeding and cutting (of course on everyone's day off)

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Gordon Shumway's avatar
Gordon Shumway
Apr 24, 2025

Makes me want to get a dog.

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