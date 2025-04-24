GLOBAL WARMINGsteria: Best Earth Day Memes
Did you know Earth Day's founder composted his girlfriend? They are coming for your pets (+you!), guess which country always wins Earth Day, green for thee (but not for AOC...) & more Earth Day memes!
Is it just me or did you not realize that April 22 was Earth Day - one of the most sacred days of the year for secular leftists who I think are supposed to dim their lights and do other kabuki theatre?
But this year it seems like it came and went without the usual corporate or media BS and lecturing…:
It is Earth Day 2025, the central religious holiday of the environmental left, and the theme this year is “Our Power, Our PlanetTM.” That “TM” trademark symbol is both a reality and a joke. It is a reality in that the organizers of Earth Day actually found it appropriate to trademark “Our Power, Our PlanetTM.” The joke: It is a theme supremely vacuous, reflecting the rock-bottom analytic quality of their thinking. Do they actually believe that anyone would plagiarize something so infantile?
Always determined to control the lives of billions of people around the globe — the Earth Day crowd specializes in making demands driven by endless falsehoods ¬— the central admonition this year is a tripling of global renewable electricity generation by 2030.
However, AOC and Bernie remembered to celebrate Earth Day by taking a spin in a private jet for their fighting oligarchy protest:
And now for some global warming and earth day memes…
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Fight the oligarchy by joining them:
Remember that guy?:
I bet you don’t remember this guy…:
After his arrest, Einhorn jumped bail and spent decades evading authorities by hiding out in Ireland, Sweden, the United Kingdom and France. After 23 years, he was finally extradited to the United States from France and put on trial. Taking the stand in his own defense, Einhorn claimed that his ex-girlfriend had been killed by CIA agents who framed him for the crime because he knew too much about the agency's paranormal military research. He was convicted of murdering Maddux and is currently serving a life sentence.
What about black and brown people?:
What about LGBTQ?
They are coming for you pets!:
They are coming for you!:
Humans may be fueling global warming by breathing, a new study suggests.
“Exhaled human breath can contain small, elevated concentrations of methane (CH4) and nitrous oxide (N2O), both of which contribute to global warming,” according to research released last week in the UK journal PLOS.
Ohhh:
The Earth Day winner:
The final word:
* Tags updated as of April 23, 2025.
BIDENsteria
Biden Corruption Memes, Biden Documents Memes, Biden Falling Off His Bike Memes, Biden Ice Cream Memes, Biden PIGEONgate Memes, Dark Brandon Memes, Jill Biden Memes, Joe Biden Memes, Hunter Biden Memes, Let’s Go Brandon Memes & Pedo Pete Memes
BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM
Big Pharma Memes, Euthanasia Memes, Fake Science Memes, Fat + Body Positivity Memes, Health Alert Memes, Health Care Memes, Moderna Memes, Pfizer Memes & Science Memes
BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA
Bill Gates Memes, Censorship Memes, Elon Musk Memes, Facebook Memes, Mark Zuckerberg Memes & Twitter Memes
CHINAsteria
COVIDsteria Psyop
Bird Flu Memes, COVID Amnesty Memes, COVID Hypocrisy Memes, COVID Lab Leak Memes, COVID Lockdown Memes, COVID Mask Memes, COVID Memes, COVID Propaganda Memes, COVID Satire Videos, COVID Science Memes, COVID Variant Memes, Fauci Memes, Public Health Memes, Tedros Memes & WHO Memes
EDUCATIONsteria
ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria
Abortion Memes, AOC Memes, Boris Johnson Memes, Chris Christie Memes, Chuck Schumer Memes, Citizens for Sanity Memes, Dianne Feinstein Memes, Donald Trump Memes, Dr. Oz Memes, Election Fraud Memes, Election Memes, Gavin Newsom Memes, GOP Memes, Government Memes, Harry Sisson Memes, Illegal Immigration Memes, Kamala Harris Memes, King Charles Memes, Libertarian Memes (Argentina + Milei), Liz Cheney Memes, Liz Truss Memes, Michelle Obama Memes, Mitch McConnell Memes, Nancy Pelosi Memes, Nimarata "Nikki Haley" Randhawa Memes, Obama Memes, Paul Pelosi Memes, Political Memes, PayPal Memes, Project Veritas Memes, Queen Elizabeth Memes, RFK Jr. Memes, Roe v Wade Memes, Ron DeSantis Memes, Social Credit Score Memes, Speaker Kevin McCarthy Memes, Speaker Mike Johnson Memes, Student Loan Forgiveness Memes, Tariff Memes, Tim Walz Memes & Trudeau Memes
FBI & FEDs
Durham Report Memes, False Flag Memes, FBI Hypocrisy Memes, FBI Memes, FED Memes, FEMA Memes, IRS Memes, January 6th Memes, Mar-A-Lago Raid Memes, Patriot Front Memes, Trump Arrest Memes & Woke Secret Service Memes
GLOBAL WARMINGsteria
Dutch Farmer Memes, Earth Day Memes, Electric Vehicle (EV) Memes, Fake Food Memes, Fake Meat Memes, Gas Stove Ban Memes, Global Warming Memes, GMO Memes, Greta Thunberg Memes & Ohio Train Derailment Memes
GREAT RESET & WEF
Davos Memes, Great Reset Humor, Great Reset Jokes, Great Reset Memes,
GREAT RESET RESISTANCE
Canadian Trucker Memes, Conspiracy Theory Memes, Dutch Farmer Memes, Great Reset Resistance Memes, Great Reset Resistance Quotes, Memer Memes, Memes & Online Resistance Memes
GUN CONTROL
Crime Memes, Gun Control Memes, Mass Shooting Memes, Police Memes, Retail Theft Memes & Uvalde Memes
HOLIDAYsteria
Christmas Memes, Columbus Day Memes, Halloween Memes, Holiday Memes, July 4th Memes, Memorial Day Memes, Thanksgiving Memes & Valentine's Day Memes
IllEGAL IMMIGRATION
MEDIAsteria
Brian Stelter Memes, CNN Memes, Fox News Memes, Joe Rogan Memes, Media Memes, NPR Memes, PBS Memes, Taylor Lorenz Memes, Tucker Carlson Memes & Washington Post Memes
MONKEYsteria Psyop
PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria
Balenciaga Memes, Bud Light Memes, Dalai Lama Memes, Gender Memes, Groomer Memes, Jeffrey Epstein Memes, Monkeypox Memes, Pedo Pete Memes, Pride Month Memes, Sam Brinton Memes, Transgender Memes & Transwomen in Women's Sports Memes
RACEsteria
Affirmative Action Memes, Black History Month Memes, Haiti Memes, Race Memes, Reparations Memes & Scott Adams Memes
RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE
Australia Memes, British Memes, California Memes, Canada Memes, Europe or EU Memes, Feminism Memes, France Memes, Germany Memes, Miscellaneous Memes, San Francisco Memes, Sports Memes, Taylor Swift Memes & UFO Memes
RECESSION & INFLATION
Baby Formula Shortage Memes, Bank Collapse Memes, Bidenomics Memes, Digital Currency Memes, Egg Shortage Memes, High Gas Price Memes, Housing Bubble Memes, Inflation Memes, Inflation Reduction Act Memes, Jim Cramer Memes & Recession Memes
RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria
Brittney Griner Memes, FTX Memes, General Milley Memes, Middle East War Memes, Nord Stream Memes, Putin Memes, Russia Invades Ukraine Memes, Russia Memes, Ukraine Biolab Memes, Ukraine Corruption Memes, Ukraine Hypocrisy Memes, Ukraine Nazi Memes, WW3 Memes & Zelensky Memes
VACCINEs
Damar Hamlin Memes, Died Suddenly Memes, Moderna Memes, Novak Djokovic Memes, Pfizer Memes, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome Memes, Vaccine Booster Memes, Vaccine Hesitancy Memes, Vaccine Karma Memes, Vaccine Memes, Vaccine Passport Memes & Vaccine Side Effect Memes
VIDEOs
WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs
Balenciaga Memes, DuckDuckGo Hypocrisy Memes, Big Tech Memes, Bud Light Memes, Hollywood Memes, Miller Light Memes, Netflix Memes, Super Bowl Memes, Woke Boeing, Woke Corporations, Woke Disney Memes, Woke Military Memes & Woke Target Memes
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I have known some who pick up their dog's poop, put it in plastic bags, throw it in the trash, then drive to the store for chemical fertilizer. In the good old times poop was fertilizer people! and we ate a lot healthier without all those chemicals.
Those that shout hardest are the worst, usually. I also know people who wash out their cans to recycle and then buy plastic and foam cups to drink from. Some buy chemicals to wash the chemicals off their vegetables. And most of these have a lawn that needs constant feeding and cutting (of course on everyone's day off)
Makes me want to get a dog.