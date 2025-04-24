Is it just me or did you not realize that April 22 was Earth Day - one of the most sacred days of the year for secular leftists who I think are supposed to dim their lights and do other kabuki theatre?

But this year it seems like it came and went without the usual corporate or media BS and lecturing…:

It is Earth Day 2025, the central religious holiday of the environmental left, and the theme this year is “Our Power, Our PlanetTM.” That “TM” trademark symbol is both a reality and a joke. It is a reality in that the organizers of Earth Day actually found it appropriate to trademark “Our Power, Our PlanetTM.” The joke: It is a theme supremely vacuous, reflecting the rock-bottom analytic quality of their thinking. Do they actually believe that anyone would plagiarize something so infantile? Always determined to control the lives of billions of people around the globe — the Earth Day crowd specializes in making demands driven by endless falsehoods ¬— the central admonition this year is a tripling of global renewable electricity generation by 2030.

However, AOC and Bernie remembered to celebrate Earth Day by taking a spin in a private jet for their fighting oligarchy protest:

And now for some global warming and earth day memes…

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Fight the oligarchy by joining them:

Remember that guy?:

I bet you don’t remember this guy…:

After his arrest, Einhorn jumped bail and spent decades evading authorities by hiding out in Ireland, Sweden, the United Kingdom and France. After 23 years, he was finally extradited to the United States from France and put on trial. Taking the stand in his own defense, Einhorn claimed that his ex-girlfriend had been killed by CIA agents who framed him for the crime because he knew too much about the agency's paranormal military research. He was convicted of murdering Maddux and is currently serving a life sentence.

What about black and brown people?:

What about LGBTQ?

They are coming for you pets!:

They are coming for you!:

Humans may be fueling global warming by breathing, a new study suggests. “Exhaled human breath can contain small, elevated concentrations of methane (CH4) and nitrous oxide (N2O), both of which contribute to global warming,” according to research released last week in the UK journal PLOS.

Ohhh:

The Earth Day winner:

The final word:

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Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of April 23, 2025.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

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