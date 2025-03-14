Chucky Schumer can’t seem to make up his mind on doing something a lot of us want - shutting the gubment down:

But be careful what you wish for Dems:

“A shutdown is uncharted territory when you've got an administration that, at least in some ways, probably would welcome a shutdown because that would give the president almost unlimited power in deciding who’s essential, who’s nonessential, holding up agencies,” Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, told reporters. “That’s the dilemma that’s being discussed.”

But now Chucky has pulled the rug out from under everyone by caving (although frankly, the existing spending deal already in place is pretty awful for anyone who wants the bloated government cut down to size…):

And now for some government shutdown memes…

Share

Go ahead, make our day Chucky:

I’m confused:

Ohhh:

The final word:

Share

Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of October 14, 2024.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

Share

Leave a comment

Share COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset

COVIDsteria Table of Contents

Links to Alternative News/Resources

Disclaimers & Trigger Warnings