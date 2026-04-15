COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
1hEdited

During the 8 years of governor Kemp - although many complained about him - he lowered the taxes, for low incomes like mine we paid nothing. Those who did got money back. In the last 2 years I did have to pay govt. taxes though, on the rise of my retirement fund - I did not take out one dime.

And after 20 years, our road finally got paved! Must be from the years before Kemp, when I did pay taxes for Georgia. Understand who can. Now I want to join with the people who refuse to fund wars and fraudsters.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Citizen Satirist (CS) · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture