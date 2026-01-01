Great Reset Meme Index (As of December 31, 2025)
Celebrating the new year by emailing our complete Great Reset Meme Index by psyop tag and post index as of December 31, 2025.
Our Great Reset Meme Index page is regularly updated; but given it’s the beginning of the new year, it’s time to email it out in the hopes that you will share it and spread some meme love around:
COVIDsteria + Daily Memes is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This page is a TAG index for all of our meme collection and satire video posts organized as follows:
* Tags updated as of November 12, 2025.
** As of Updated December 31, 2025.
Meme Index by Psyop Tag
BIDENsteria
BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM
BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA
CHINAsteria
COVIDsteria Psyop
EDUCATIONsteria
ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria
FBI & FEDs
GLOBAL WARMINGsteria
GREAT RESET & WEF
GREAT RESET RESISTANCE
GUN CONTROL
HOLIDAYsteria
MEDIAsteria
MONKEYsteria Psyop
PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria
RACEsteria
RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE
RECESSION & INFLATION
RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria
VACCINEs
VIDEOs
WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs
Alphabetical Meme Tag Index
A
B
C
D
E
F
G
H
I
J
K
L
M
N
O
P
Q
R
S
T
U
V
W
Z
Post Index
* Updated December 31, 2025
BIDENsteria Posts
Biden & Ukraine, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4 (Obama’s Last Tango), Part 5, Part 6, Part 7 (Falls of His Bike), Part 8, Part 9 (Who’s B*tch?), Part 10, Part 11, Part 12, Part 13, Part 14, Part 15, Part 16 (Pedo Hitler!), Part 17, Part 18, Part 19 (Xiden!), Part 20 (2023 Top 20), Part 21 (Happy [P]Residents’ Day!), Part 22 (State of Confusion Address!), Part 23 (Uncle Bosey Was Eaten by Cannibals Memes), Part 24 (Big Boy Biden), Biden (The President is Missing!), Part 26, Part 27, Part 28 (2024 Top 20), Part 29 (China) & Part 30
Biden as “Pedo Pete” (According to Hunter) Memes, Part 2 (The Sniffer in Chief!), Part 3 & Part 4 (Sniffing & Ice Cream)
Biden Corruption Memes (Incl. Hunter), Part 2, Part 3 & Part 4
Biden Eating Ice Cream Memes (Plus Can Liz Truss Outlast a Lettuce?)
Biden Stair Climbing Memes (And Joe Keeps Falling Yeah He Keeps Falling!)
Biden Biting Spree Memes (+Tim Walz’s Affair With a CCP Official’s Daughter!)
Dark Brandon Declares TOTAL WAR on MAGA!, Part 2, Part 3 (WAPO Reader Reactions) & Part 4
Hunter Biden Memes (No One F*cks With a Biden!), Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6 (Hunter Biden Pardon Memes), Part 7 & Part 8 (Drops F-Bombs About the Democrats Memes)
Jill Biden Thinks Latinos are Breakfast Taco People Memes & Part 2 (Madam President!)
BIG PHARMA & VACCINEsteria
Big Pharma, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4 (WARNING: They Are Now Grooming School Children to Take Antidepressants!) & Part 5
Coincidences & Died Suddenly Incidents, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7 & Part 8 (Famous People Edition!)
Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Memes, RFK Jr. & MAHA Memes, Part 3 & Part 4 (RFK Jr. Testifies Before Congress Memes)
Pfizer, Part 2 (CEO Albert Bourla Says the Line!), Part 3, Part 4 (Project Veritas), Part 5 (Pfertility!), Part 6 (Logo/Slogan Memes), Part 7 & Part 8
Vaccine Logic: What Vax’d & Unvax’d Have in Common, etc); Vaccine Logic From Rats, Sheep and More, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8, Part 9, Part 10 (Guess Who’s 3 Shots Were More Effective?), Part 11, Part 12, Part 13, Part 14, Part 15, Part 16, Part 17, Part 18, Part 19 (2022 Top 20), Part 20, Part 21 (Clot Adams!) Part 22, Part 23, Part 24, Part 25, Part 26, Part 27, Part 28, Part 29, Part 30, Part 31, Part 32, Part 33 (2023 Top 20), Part 34, Part 35 & Part 36
Vaccine Passports, Part 2 (Social Credit Scores + Digital Currency), Part 3 & Part 4 (CBDCs)
Vaccine Side Effects, Part 2 (Justin Bieber), Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8 (2022 Top 20), Part 9, Part 10 (Karma!), Part 11, Part 12, Part 13, Part 14, Part 15, Part 16, Part 17, Part 18, Part 19, Part 20 (Karma!), Part 21, Part 22, Part 23, Part 24, Part 25, Part 26 (2023 Top 20), Part 27 & Part 28
BIG TECH & SOCIAL MEDIAsteria
Elon Musk Buys Twitter Hypocrisy Memes, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4 (Twitter Files), Part 5, Part 6 (So Long Legacy Blue Checks), Part 7, Part 8 (Elon’s Nazi Salute) & Part 9 (Based Grok Memes)
Mark F*ckerberg (Zuckerberg) & Facebook, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4 & Part 5
CALIFORNIAsteria
California Blackout Memes (Two Weeks to Flatten the Sun and Charge Your EV!)
Gavin Newsom + California, Part 2 (F***ing Conman!), Part 3 (Nicki Minaj Takes on Gavin Newsom Pushing Trans Kids) & Part 4 (Has No Balls)
Gavin Newsom’s Wife Was F*cked by Harvey Weinstein Memes (+Vanity Fair Covers!)
COVIDsteria + Great Reset Psyops
Australia (The Prison Continent), Djokovic’s Deportation & Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Memes
Bill Gates, Part 2 (He has the COVID), Wants to Shut Down Dutch Farmers!, Part 4 & Part 5 (Changes His Mind About Global Warming)
Blackface Trudeau gets COVID, HATES honking, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 (Gets COVID again), Part 6 (Single & ready to mingle!), Part 7, Visits Mar-a-Lago (Bend the Knee B*tch!) & Part 9 (Clearance!)
Conspiracy Theory, Part 2, Part 3 (Damar Hamlin!), Part 4, Part 5, Part 6 (JKF Assassination Anniversary) & Part 7 (Happy Anniversary Alex Jones!)
COVID &/or Censorship, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6 (Ban the ADL Memes or Tweets!), Part 7, Part 8, Part 9, Part 10 (Free Pavel Durov!) & Part 11 (Cancel Culture)
COVID Logic (Testing, Cases and More), Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8, Part 9, Part 10, Part 11 (Longest 2 Weeks of Our Lives Ends + Variants), Part 12 (Biden Declares Pandemic Over), Part 13, Part 14 (2022 Top 20), Part 15, Part 16, Part 17 (Lab Leak!), Part 18, Part 19, Part 20, Part 21, Part 22, Part 23, Part 24 (Waiting for Disease X!), Part 25 (Vaxhole Piers Morgan Gets “Raging COVID!”), Part 26 (Officially Just a Flu!), Part 27 (Memory Lane) & Part 28 (”Ton of Covid Out There...”🥱)
COVID “Science”, Science & Trust the Scientism, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7 & Part 8
COVID Variants, Part 2 (OmiCON), Part 3 & Part 4 (BS 24-7 Variant!)
Fauci, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 (Has Covid), Part 6 (Rat Plans to Leave!), Part 7, Part 8, Part 9 (2022 Top 20), Part 10, Part 11, Part 12 & Part 13
Klaus Schwab & World Economic Forum (WEF), Davos, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7 (Davos 2024), Part 8, Part 9 (Dr. Evil Retires!), Part 10 & Part 11 (Coup d’Globalists!)
Lockdowns, #LockDownFiles, Happy Lockdown Anniversary!, Part 4 & Part 5 (Happy Lockdown Anniversary!)
Masks, Mask zombies, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 (Mandate ends), Part 6, Part 7, Part 8 (2022 Top 20), Part 9, Part 10, Part 11, Part 12, Part 13 & Part 14
Meet the (ex-) Health Minister of Belgium - Maggie de Block!
EDUCATIONsteria Posts
Woke University Presidents Hate Jews Memes (Depends on the Context!) & Claudine Gay & Woke University Memes (CTRL C & V!)
ELECTIONsteria or POLITICALsteria
Antisemitism Awareness Act Memes (Don’t You Dare Say They Do!⚠️☢️😱)
AOC Memes [BOOTYgate: Best AOC (”My Favorite Big Booty Latina”) Lets the January 6th Cat Out of the Bag], Part 2 & Part 3 (Early Onset Abuelaism - She Turns Torta!)🐷
Charlie Kirk FAFO Memes (I Want to Speak to the HR Dept of this Poster’s Employer!)
Citizens for Sanity Billboards and Ads (How Political Ads Should be Done!)
Democrat Activist Harry Sisson Memes (Gen Z’s Baghdad Bob!), Part 2 (Meets Hunter Biden), Part 3, Part 4 (S*x Scandal Memes!) & Part 5 (& Don Lemon & Partner to Take Down MAGA Memes)
Democrat Activist Olivia Julianna Memes (Pronouns Kg/Ib!) & Part 2 (Helping Democrats Win Back Men Memes!)
Democrats React to Trump’s SOTU Address Memes, Part 2 (Al Green Reaction Memes) & Part 3 (Dem Cringe!)
DNC Chair David Hogg Memes (Camera Hogg!), DNC Elections, Part 3 (Lights Out for Camera Hogg?) & ex-DNC Chair David Hogg Memes
Domestic Terrorism Against Tesla Memes & Part 2 (Tesla Takedown Protests)
Election Fraud (+Politics), Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8, Part 9, Part 10, Part 11, Part 12, Part 13 (SCOTUS Lets Trump Play Election Kabuki Theatre!), Part 14, Part 15, Part 16, Mail-in Voting Fraud Memes, Hockey Stick Memes (Happy Election Fools Day!), Part 19 (2024 Top 20), Part 20 & Part 21 (Mail-in Voting Fraud Memes)
Gay Obama Memes (Left a Bad Taste in Larry Sinclair’s Mouth!) & Part 2
General Politics (+ Election Memes), Part 2, Part 3 & Part 4
Governor JB Pritzker Memes (BIG Gubment Personafied!) & Part 2 (+National Guard in Chicago Memes)
Government or Schumer Shutdown Memes, Part 2 (Dems Hate Sombreros!), Part 3 , Part 4 (Peak Sombrero?), Part 5, Part 6 & Part 7
January 6th (The Neverending Story!), Part 2, Part 3 (Jan 6th Tapes), Part 4, Part 5 (Jan 6 Eve), Part 6 & Part 7
Kamala Harris Unburdened By What has Been Memes, Knee Pads Kamala, Veep Thoughts, White Dudes for Harris Memes, AI Rally Memes, Kamunism Memes, I Come From a Middle Class Family Memes, Hubby Doug Emhoff Had Beaten His Girlfriend Memes, Part 9 (Brett Baier Interview), Knee Pads Kamala Harris and Willie Brown Memes, Doug Emhoff Memes (Worst Gentleman!), Drunk Kamala Memes (Unburdened by Sobriety!🥴), Part 13 (2024 Top 20), Part 14, Part 15 (60 Minutes Interview), Part 16 & Part 17 (Steps Away from Politics Memes)
Michelle Obama Memes (Happy Birthday BIG Mike!), Part 2 & Part 3 (Says She’s a Black Man!)
More Dianne Feinstein, Kevin McCarthy & Jamaal Bowman Fire Alarm Memes
Nancy Pelosi Does Taiwan Memes (The Face That May Launch 1,000 Ships!) & Part 2 (She Likes Gasolina while China Huffs and Puffs!)
Nancy Pelosi’s Drunk Driving Husband Memes (Plus Nephew Gavin Newsom has COVID)
National Association for the Advancement of Retarded Vice Presidents of Color (NAARVPC) Needs Your Support!
Nimarata “Nikki Haley” Randhawa Memes (Who Wants TOTAL WAR?!!), Part 2, Part 3 (”12 Fellas Down, 1 to Go!”) & Part 4 (Clearance Sale!)
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Memes (”Historical Figure!”)
Rep. Debbie Dingell Naps in Congress Memes (TERM LIMITS NOW!)
RFK Jr. Memes (Going Full Kamikaze!) & Part 2 (Bears, Worms & Intel Assets?)
Ron DeSantis Memes & Part 2 (Happy DeSanctimonious Dropout Day!)
Senate Confirmation Hearing Memes (Crazy Women Edition!) & Part 2 (Bernie Sanders Edition)
Speaker Kevin McCarthy Memes (Does Ukraine Need a Speaker?) & ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy Memes
Tampon Tim Walz Memes, Part 2 (Drinks Horse Semen Memes!), Part 3 (Creepy Tim Walz), Part 4 (Friends With School Shooters Memes), Elmer Fudd aka Tampon Tim Walz Goes Shooting Memes & Touchdown Tim Walz Memes (Groomer Walz?), Part 7 (Tim Walz’s Masculinity Intimidates MAGA!) & Part 8 (Retard Tim Walz Memes)
Tariff/Trade War Memes, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6 (China Strikes Back With Memes!) & Part 7 (Trump F*cks the EU Memes & Axios is MAD!)
Trump White House Ballroom Memes, Part 2 (Trump Destroys the East Wing Memes) & Part 3
Trump Derangement Syndrome (What TDS Does to You Memes) & Part 2
Uniparty Presidential Debate Memes, Part 2 (Bad Adderall Hangover!), Part 3 (Post-Debate Memes + How Deep the Left is Brainwashed!), Part 4 (Poll: What’s Kamala Hopped Up On?) & Part 5 (Veep Debate)
UK Election Memes (How Many Are Secretly in Love with Nigel Farage?)
White Liberal Memes, Part 2 (Insufferable White Liberal Weekend Protestor Memes) & Liberal White Women Memes
Zohran Mamdani Eating Rice With His Hands Memes, Part 2 & Part 3 (Red Apple!)
FBI & the Feds
Anarcho-Tyranny Memes (When the Law is Selectively Enforced!) & Part 2 (Daniel Penny Memes)
Fed Memes from the “Justice for J6” Rally (How to Spot a Fed)
FBI Crosses the Rubicon Into Banana Republic Land Memes, RUSSIAgate 2.0 Launch Party! & FBI + Affidavit
FBI Memes (Kick My Door In and Send Me to the Gulag!), Part 2 (Rank and File Excuses!), Part 3, Part 4 (Twitter’s Parent!), Part 5 (Gaystapo!), Part 6, Part 7, Part 8 (+How to Handle FEDs When They Visit You!) & Part 9
James Comey Threatens to 86 47 Memes (Pam Bondi Where Are You?) & Part 2 (Gets Indicted)
Government, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8, Part 9, Part 10, Part 11 (Rand Paul Festivus Report 2023), Part 12, Part 13, Part 14, Part 15 (Govt Shutdown!) & Part 16 (Government Employees)
Patriot Front March Memes (When the FEDs Go Marching In!) & Part (+”Blood Tribe” Cosplay!) & Part 3
Top 16 Ways to Prevent FBI Raids and Have the FEDs Passover You
Trump Assassination Attempt (Not Today Deep State!) & Trump Assassination Attempt #2 Memes
Trump Arrest Memes (I’m Loosing Patience Waiting!), Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 (Mugshot Memes!), Part 6 (Trump Trial), Part 7 (Trump Conviction Memes), Trump Works at McDonald’s Memes & Trump is Hitler Memes
When a Democrat is Involved, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4 & Part 5
Woke Secret Service Memes (Foiled by a Sloped Roof!), Part 2, Part 3 & Part 4 (Butler PA 1-Year Anniversary)
Health Alerts
Top 10 Monkeypox Protection Products to Keep You Safe at a Pride Event
GLOBAL WARMINGsteria
Global Warming Memes, Part 2 (Burning Man Freezes!), Part 3, Part 4 (John Kerry’s Gaseous Emission!), Part 5, Part 6 (Net Zero Memes - Congrats Spain!), Part 7 & Part 8 (Bill Gates Changes His Mind About Global Warming)
THE GREAT RESIST
COVID/Vaccine/Great Reset etc. Resistance, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8, Part 9, Part 10, Part 11, Part 12, Part 13, Part 14, Part 15, Part 16, Part 17 (Top 20 2023), Part 18, Part 19, Part 20, Part 21, Part 22, Part 23 (Become Ungovernable!), Part 24, Part 25, Part 26 (Memes That Will Get You Jailed in the UK!), Part 27 (Government Repair Kit Idea Memes), Part 28 (The Left Can’t Meme Memes Coz They Are the Meme!), Part 29, Part 30, Part 31 & Part 31 (2024 Top 20)
Memes About Memers Resisting With Memes, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 & Part 6
Resist by Embracing Normality!, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4 (Harrison Butker!) & Part 5
GUNCONTROLsteria
Crime Memes, Part 2 (Anarcho-Tyranny!), Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 (Make DC Crime Great Again Memes!), Part 6 (Crime is Totally Out of Control in Chicago Memes), Part 7 (Never Turn Your Back!) & Part 8 (The Fatigue is REAL!)
Uvalde Police and Mass Shooting Memes (Offensive Humor Warning), Part 2 & Part 3 (Policewomen & Aussie Police Memes)
Illegal Immigration
Haitians as Cultural Enrichers Memes, Haitians Eating Cat Memes, Part 3 & Part 4
Illegal Immigration Memes, Part 2, Part 3 (Come & Cut It!), Part 4 (Texas Border Memes), Part 6 (Illegal Immigrant Flips Off Legacy Americans), Part 7, Part 8 & Part 9 (H-1B), Part 10 (Alligator Alcatraz Memes), Part 11 (H-1B Visa Memes) & Part 12
Illegal Immigration Riot Season Memes (+Who Will “Wipe Our A**es?”) & Part 2
MS-13 [Best Sen. Van Hollen Loves MS-13 Memes (DeMS-13!)] & Part 2
Inflation, High Gas Prices & Recession
Inflation + High Gas Prices (Putin’s “fault”), Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8, Part 9, Part 10 (40 Year High), Part 11 (Biden Does Riyadh), Part 12 (Inflation Reduction Act), Part 13, Part 14, Part 15, Part 16, Part 17, Part 18 (Inflation Reduction Act + Omnibus Bill), Part 19 (Eggs), Part 20 (+Eggs), Part 21, Part 22, Part 23 (Let Them Eat Cereal!), Part 24, Part 25 & Part 26 (Shrinkflation)
Jim Cramer, The Meme of Wall Street, Memes (This Vaxhole Clown See’s No Recession!), Part 2 & Part 3
Redefining Recession, Testing Regime Loyalties, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 (Happy Labor Day!), Part 6 (Black Monday!) & Part 7 (Happy Labor Day!)
Student Loan Forgiveness Memes [DeGREED(y) Parasites HATE You!], Part 2, Part 3 (Screwed Again!) & Part 4
MEDIAsteria
CNN Discovers Fat People are at Risk for COVID (Plus Brian Stelter Fat Memes), Brian Stelter, Part 3, Part 4 (Clarissa Ward = Legend) & Part 5 (“Possibly White” Shooter Memes the New “Mostly Peaceful Protests!”)
Don Lemon Memes & Part 2 (& Harry Sisson Partner to Take Down MAGA Memes)
FOX Fires Tucker Carlson Memes (And the Tucker Tributes), Part 2 (Waiting for the Tucker-Putin Interview!), Part 3 (Tucker-Putin Interview) & Part 4 (Interviews Nick Fuentes!)
How Insane are Washington Post Readers? (Unhinged WAPO Zombies Lap Up RUSSIAgate 2.0!)
Media Loves “Peaceful Protests” Memes (You DON’T Hate the Media Enough!)
Media Memes (Plus NPR Gaslighting on Vanadium Batteries), Part 2 (Extremely Dangerous for Our Democracy!), Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8 (#ScumMedia), Part 9, Part 10 (Learn to Code!), Part 11 (What Will We Do Without Vice Media?), Part 12, Part 13 & Part 14 (2025 Top 20)
NPR & PBS Leave Twitter Memes & Part 2 (Nutty Partisan Radio!)
Rosie O’Donnell Has Herpes Memes (And It’s YOUR FAULT MAGA!) & Moves to Ireland Memes (Happy St. Patrick’s Day!)
MONKEYsteria Psyop
Monkeypox memes, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4 (”Here We Come…” To a Gay Rave Near You!), Part 5 (Official WHO Pandemic), Part 6, Part 7, Part 8 (Declared Over) & Part 9 (It’s Back!)
PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria + Woke Corporations
American Eagle’s Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans Memes, Part 2 (are Nazis) & Part 3 (Hot Chicks are Back!)
Bud Light Goes Trans Memes (Trans Light!), Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 (Coors Hates You!), Part 6, Part 7, Part 8 (And the UFC Joins Them!) & Part 9 (2023 Top 20)
Gender + Transgender Memes, Sam Brinton, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6 (Incl. Graphic Pics!), Part 7, Part 8, Part 90 & Part 10 (2023 Top 20)
Jeffrey Epstein Memes (Free Ghislaine!), Part 2, Part 3 (Clinton Likes Them Young & Other Worst Kept Secrets!), Part 4, Part 5 (Epstein Files), Part 6 (CASE CLOSED 🤡), Part 7, Part 8, Part 9 (Hakeem Jeffries Solicited Jeffrey Epstein for Money), Part 10 (Bill Clinton in the Epstein Files) & Part 11 (2025 Top 20)
Pride Month Memes, Part 2 (Meeting & Exceeding Recruiting Expectations), Part 3 (Chicken in Every Pot, a Drag Queen in Every School!), Part 4 (Giving Kids the Pride Spirit!), Part 5 (The FINAL Day to Celebrate!), Pride 2023, Part 7, Part 8, Part 9, Part 10 (Pride Hangover!), Part 11 (Pride Month 2024 Survival Guide), Part 12, Part 13 (New Pride Flag Ideas!), Part 14, Part 15, Part 16 (Pride Month 2025 Survival Guide), Part 17 (Straight Pride Month!), Part 18 (Hump Day) & Part 19 (Final Stretch!) & Part 20 (End!)
Transgender Day of Visibility Memes (Formerly Known as Easter!)
Transwomen in Women’s Sports Memes, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4 & Part 5
Woke Boeing Memes (DIEversity!), Part 2, Part 3, Part 4 (Whistleblowers), Part 6 & Part 7 (Now They Are Losing Satellites!)
Woke Corporations, Part 2, Part 3 (2023 Top 20), Part 4 (Planet Fitness + Tyson Foods!), Part 5, Part 6 (2024 Top 20) & Part 7 (2025 Top 20)
Woke Cracker Barrel Memes (The Next Bud Light!), Make Their Logo Beautiful Again! & Part 3 (They Surrender!)
Woke Super Bowl Memes (Who Gives a Sh*t!), Part 2 (More Taylor Swift!) & Part 3 (Taylor Gets Booed!)
RACEsteria
Black History Month Memes (Shorter Than Pride Month!), Part 2, Part 3 (Scott Adams Gets Cancelled!), Part 4 (Incl. Netflix), Part 5 (How to know if White people are racist…), Part 6, Part 7, Part 8 & Part 9
Race Memes (As NAZI Collaborator IBM Gets Caught Discriminating!), Part 2 (Martin Luther King Day), Part 3 (George Floyd), Part 4 (Best N-Word & N-Word Pass Memes) & Part 5 (Serena Williams Gets Offended by Cotton Memes)
Trump Confronts South African Thug President Ramaphosa Memes
RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE
BALLOONsteria: Best Chinese Spy Balloon Memes (From Fang Fang With Love!), Part 2, Part 3 (UFOs!) & Part 4 (Mexico Tries the Alien Distraction Trick!)
Body Positivity aka Fat Memes, Part 2 (Woke Victoria’s Secret Goes Fat & Trans Memes), Lizzo Memes & Fat Black Lady Rapper Sues Lyft for Fat Discrimination Memes
Canada Memes, Part 2 (Going Full Orwell!), Part 3 (Happy Canada Day!) & Part 4 (Trudeau Memes).
Christmas Memes (Great Resetmas), Part 2 (2023), Part 3 (2023), Part 4 ([Truthful!] Christmas Sweater Ideas), Part 5, Part 6 (”Happy Holidays”) & Part 7
Columbus Day Memes (Thanks for Ending Most Human Sacrifices!) & Part 2
EU Memes (The EUlag!) & Part 2 (EU is the Fourth Reich Memes)
FEMINISMsteria: Women Memes (Mansplaining!), Part 2 (Can We Talk About Hoeflation?!!), Part 3 (Scientist “Discover” Men & Women’s Brains Work Differently!), Part 4, Part 5, Part 6 (Housewife Olympics!) & Part 7 (Best Any Job is a Woman’s Job Memes)
France Rioting, Macron Memes, Trump Does Paris, Macron Gets B*tch Slapped by “Mrs.” Macron Memes, [”Loser”] Macron Gets B*tch Slapped by his “Wife” Memes & Bastille Day
GMO & Fake Food Memes, Part 2 (Stop Eating Engine Lubricant!), Artificial Dye Memes, Part 4 (Fake & Processed Food Memes) & Part 5
Halloween Memes (And Plenty of Costume Ideas!), Part 2, Part 3 & Part 4
Ohio Train Derailment Memes (Safe as a COVID Vaccine!), Part 2, Part 3 & Part 4
Pedo Prince Andrew Memes (Definitely on the Epstein List!) & Gets Banished Memes (Andrew Mount Anything!)
Taylor Swift Memes (She’s Not a Psyop!😉), Part 2 & Part 3 (Gets Booed at the Super Bowl!)
Thanksgiving in Biden’s America Memes, Part 2, Part 3 (+ Black Friday), Part 4, Part 5 (Black Friday Memes), Part 6 (PETA Thanksgiving Memes), Part 7 (Thanksgiving Turkey Memes), Part 8, Part 9 & Part 10 (Black Friday)
UFO and Alien Invasion Memes (They Are Getting Impatient!) & Part 2 (Drones Over New Jersey Memes)
Woke General Milley + Woke Military Memes (A Full Purple Dildo Military!), Part 2 (Veterans Day), Part 3, Part 4 (Happy Veterans Day!) & Part 5 (No More Fat Woke Military Generals Memes)
ROEvWADEsteria
American Corporations Gleefully Join Michael Bloomberg to Tell Employees, Just “Kill It!”
“I Support the Current Thing” Crowd Forgets COVID & Ukraine for Abortion Memes
RUSSOphobia & Russiasteria Psyop + WW3steria
Biden-Zelensky-Ukraine corruption, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8 (2022 Top 20), Part 9 & Part 10
COVID Goes Missing, Ukraine Biolabs, Putin (COVIDsteria Slayer) & Part 4 (+biolabs)
FTX Memes (Ukraine Washing Machine Rinses!), Part 2, Part 3 (Waiting to be Epsteined!), Part 4 & Part 5
Nord Stream Didn’t Kill Itself Memes (And We Know Who Did It!), Part 2 & Part 3 (Another Pipeline Epsteins Itself!)
Nuclear War and WW3 Memes (The End is Near!), Part 2 (+Elon Saves the World!), Part 3 (Lindsey Graham Gets Orgasmic!), Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7 (2024 Top 20), Part 8 (NATO Memes!), Part 9 (Lindsey Graham Having a Wargasm), Part 10 (USS Nimitz = USS Liberty?), Part 11 (Europe Wants WW3) & Part 12 (2025 Top 20 WW3)
Putin Invades Ukraine (Feb 28), March 18, April Fools Day, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6 (FU is the New FJB), Part 7, Part 8, Part 9, Part 10, Part 11, Part 12, Part 13, Part 14, Part 15 (Counterattacks), Part 16, Part 17, Part 18 (More Brittney), Part 19 (2022 Top 20), Part 20, Part 21 (Happy B’day Vladdy!) & Part 22
Putin Memes (Happy B’day Vladdy!) & Putin Meets Trump in Alaska Memes
Top 10 Ways to Stick it to Putin (Happy Ukraine Independence Day!)
Ukraine Hypocrisy, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 (Russians “Attack” Everyone), Part 6 (+Media), Part 7 (NAZIs Gonna NAZI), Part 8, Part 9 (Media Changes Tune), Part 10 (Outsourcing WW3), Part 11 (Brittney Griner), Part 12 (Provocations), Part 13, Part 14, Part 15 (Brittney Out of Russian Rehab), Part 16, Part 17, Part 18, Part 19, Part 20, Part 21, Part 22, Part 23, Part 24 (As Trudeau Honors a Fellow NAZI!), Part 25, Part 26, Part 27 (Happy Two-Year Anniversary!) & Part 28 (Russians Don’t F*ck Around with Terrorists!), Part 29 (Happy 10th Proxy War Anniversary!), Part 30, Part 31 (Happy Russia Day!), Part 32 (Happy Ukraine Independence Day!), Part 33 (2024 Top 20), Part 34 (An Evil Man Will…), Part 35 (Zelensky Gets B*tch Slapped By Trump/Vance!) & Part 36 (2025 Top 20)
War in the Middle East Memes, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7 (Syria Memes), Part 8 (2024 Top 20) & Part 9 (Iran)
Satire & Comedy Videos
Awaken With JP Videos, Part 2, Part 3 & Part 4 (Quarantine/Lockdown/2020 Advice)
Satire Videos, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4 (+Ho-mala Kamala and Sleepy Joe Biden), Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, Part 8, Part 9, Part 10, Part 11, Part 12, Part 13, Part 14 & Part 15
COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...
A list of memes for every moment !