COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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taxpayer's avatar
taxpayer
4h

Thanks for mentioning the USS Liberty Memorial Library. Information on their web site:

https://www.graftonpubliclibrary.net/164/Mission-and-Library-History

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
3h

One American First politician and he is ousted by the non-americans. Read this America. The person who was your president then, let his own be killed so as not to embarrass the REAL president of this country! All then and all now are just mere puppets for that country.

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