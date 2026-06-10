This week (June 8th) marked the anniversary of when an antisemitic USA ship called the USS Liberty was inadvertently hit with innocent Israeli napalm/torpedoes/machine guns back in 1967 in an incident we are not allowed to talk about or remember (b/c that will make you an antisemite):

I am pretty sure Alex Jones or Infowars did interviews with the survivors and I think even the Captain BUT I am not sure where those can be found now that Infowars has been shut…

And again, its not just Israel that’s to blame here. LBJ/Neocons/Deep State, fresh from the Gulf of Tonkin false flag, was definitely in on the attack and may have been the ones who ordered it in order to attack Egypt and/or start WW3…

Thomas Massie has not forgotten the USS Liberty - another reason why fake MAGA who are actually MIGA hate him with a passion:

There’s also an association dedicated to their memory:

And a library named after them:

With the USA fighting yet another forever war in the Middle East for our “greatest ally,” there is a good reason to remember the USS Liberty:

And now for some USS Liberty memes…

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Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

Reminder who else’s bloody hands was involved:

Boomers…:

Double standards:

The final words:

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