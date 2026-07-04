COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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ThinkforYourself
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Once again, you couldn't help indulge in the nonsensical ZOG conspiracy theory and also promote neo-Nazi Fuentes (a fool who lauds Hitler and Stalin). That's not very American of you. In fact, it helps the enemies of the USA: namely, Islamists and Communist China, and their useful idiots in the West, on both the far Left and Right. It is un-American to push ZOG and Fuentes. You don't blame Chinese Communists (who are engaged in election interference), Islamism, feminism, secularism or Leftism; no, you blame Jews, a group that works hard, has faith in God, and doesn't break the law. Good work distracting us from the truth.

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