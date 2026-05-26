Last week was I guess the last episode of Colbert:

However, it’s not just Colbert, who was never funny to begin with, who have lost the ability to be funny:

And the MIGA (so-called) meme makers/comedians etc are lashing out at those who continue to be funny by continuing to be relevant:

The “Dilley Meme team” used to be funny; but now 90%+ of their stuff is disgusting war propaganda or attacking Massie and MTG - who’s NOT even in Congress anymore and yet someone is clearly paying (Trump, Israel, etc) them to continue to attack her. It’s gotten to the point where I don’t even bother looking at “Dilley Meme team” accounts as there simply isn’t anything funny on them and they rarely seem interested in attacking the Left anymore…

Here’s what happened to Leftist and now MIGA meme makers etc who can no longer meme as they have become the memes (MIGA regurgitating Likud talking points doesn’t make for good comedy for a wider or non-boomer non-Zionist audience):

Again, JP Sears and Tim Dillon plus the various “fake” Babylon Bee Twitter accounts are knocking it put of the park by being funny while the MIGA meme makers just keep lying…

We have covered Jimmy Kimmel getting cancelled plus Colbert under our Hollywood Memes:

And now foe some Colbert gets cancelled memes…

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Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

Thanks for the memories:

Oh no!:

Meet the script propaganda writers interpreters:

Reminder:

Ideas:

The final word(s):

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Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of November 12, 2025.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

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COVIDsteria Table of Contents

Links to Alternative News/Resources

Disclaimers & Trigger Warnings