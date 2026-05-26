COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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ThinkforYourself's avatar
ThinkforYourself
7h

You're worried about spreading alleged Israeli propaganda, but somehow not at all worried about spreading Hamas and Islamist propaganda. By being anti-Israel, you are doing just that: you are siding with Islamic terrorists, whether you know it or not. That's because their entire reason for being is to destroy Israel, not for rational reasons but out of religious hatred. You become the useful idiot for anti-American jihadis.

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