COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
5h

People in the street are unawares that what is happening is giving illegal aliens a licence to kill. When I came here I had to earn my drivers licence, then drive car only for a year, and then could go for a CDL. Cost me 3000 $. They even don't seem to have to do a test! Awful.

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