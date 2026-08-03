Last week, 60,000+ cultural enrichers magically showed up (apparently due to social media messages and posts) and invaded the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa only to mostly return to Morocco 24 hours later. As always, there is much going on behind the scenes that corporate media won’t talk about that was partially said out loud by Bibi Netanyahu’s son…:

And remember that video of Bibi at Lindsey Graham’s funeral seemingly barking orders at Little Marco and Pete Drunkseth? There might be something to that related to this Ceuta situation:

Thomas Massie also has something to say that FOX won’t be telling its surviving boomer listeners:

And Michael Yon is always informative and here is his quick perspective on the importance of Morrocco:

Spain has also been part of project Ukraine:

To further complicate matters, Spanish courts have apparently made some rulings that give the impression that cultural enrichers who break-in to Ceuta get to stay in Europe (it is part of Spain and has been part of either Spain or Portugal since before Colombus discovered America) plus the Spanish PM had recently visited Algeria who back the rebels fighting for the independence of Moroccan occupied Western Sahara that previously belonged to Spain:

Morocco also pulled a similar stunt to what just happened in Ceuta back in 1975 in Western Sahara with the backing of the CIA:

So as you can see, there are a number of moving parts in this story BUT with an overriding theme. However, I am still not sure if Ceuta or Western Sahara was promised to either Spain or Morocco 3,000 years ago or whether Spain or Morocco are the chosen people of North Africa to rule over these places - that’s for a higher power to decide…

And now for some cultural enrichers invade Ceuta Spain memes…

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