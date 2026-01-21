KARENsteria: Best Affluent White Female Urban Liberal (AWFUL) Memes

Another day and another trigger for the corporate leftist media - this time involving the term Affluent White Female Urban Liberal (AWFUL) (I thought the term was the more inclusive AWFL to include non-urban affluent white female liberals but whatever… they are ALL awful too…):

In the days since a federal agent killed Renee Good in Minneapolis, Republican officials and conservative commentators have called the 37-year-old white woman “very violent,” a “deranged lunatic woman” and a “domestic terrorist.” Some right-wing influencers have latched onto a different word — or rather an acronym: Ms. Good, they have said, was AWFUL. “An AWFUL (Affluent White Female Urban Liberal) is dead after running her car into an ICE agent who opened fire on her,” the conservative commentator Erik Erickson posted on social media. “Progressive whites are turning violent. ICE agents have the right to defend themselves.” From a co-host on an AM radio show in Orlando, Pierce Outlaw, to an army of internet trolls, the acronym has taken off. Mr. Outlaw called AWFULs “the scourge of polite society.” The term popped up on the internet Wiktionary this month as AWFL, without the “U.”

The NY Times is also mad about a tweet Elon re-tweeted about the mentality of many AWFULs:

The NY Times also mentioned a Substack post they don’t like:

They were also mad about this Naomi Wolf tweet…:

The NY Times is not the only media outlet who is angry at criticism directed towards AWFULs:

Alternative media has now picked up the story:

We have covered AWFLs or AWFULs to some degree under our Feminism tag (among others):

And now for some Affluent White Female Urban Liberal (AWFUL) memes…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don't save right), please tell me in the comments..

White fragility…

Again…:

The final word(s):

Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of November 12, 2025.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

