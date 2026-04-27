🚨🚨🚨ALERT: This Substack might be later than usual this week as Larry Laura Loomer is hot on all of our tails - I have been forced, along with Ian Carroll, Candace, Nick Fuentes, Roseanne Barr and a bunch of “woke right-wingers” anti-MIGAers to skip town to Italy after he she found out that we were all taking money from the SPLC…😱😱😱:

Reminder: Roseanne Bar is a self-described “Jewy Jew” and says that’s why other Jews hate her (as I guess she actually practices her faith)…:

Right now, we are all hanging out in Italy taking turns spanking Candace Owens…:

And before whatever is left of the MAGA MIGA coalition tries to tell me that things are moving in the right direction and “to trust the plan” just because of a couple of indictments - let me point out that we are a LONG way away from actually having any trials or convictions involving the SPLC or the organization being disbanded.

In fact, they are not only still very much functioning (and no doubt fund raising even more now that they are “under attack…”), they are even looking for a new CEO:

The Left might just be glad to throw them and their troubled history going back decades under the bus (just like they threw Harvy Weinstein and Sam Bankman FRAUD under the bus…) as they got lots of other NGOs/Foundations etc to replace them with - granted, they may not be as effective as the SPLC was at fundraising and making a name for itself…

And the Left and their Media already have their official narrative talking point that the SPLC was just paying informants in all the so-called hate groups they were actually funding…

And the MIGA influencers/FOX News crowd have their official narrative talking point that everyone NOT happy about broken forgotten unfulfilled promises is on the SPLC payroll…

And speaking of broken forgotten unfulfilled promises as the Midterms loom…:

We covered the SPLC already:

And now for some more Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) memes…

Share

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

The SPLC business model:

You sure did Mr. Clooney:

The final word(s):

Leave a comment

Share

Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of November 12, 2025.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

Share

Share COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset

COVIDsteria Table of Contents

Links to Alternative News/Resources

Disclaimers & Trigger Warnings