The Somali daycare fraud scandal is rocking shocking; but not surprising anyone who does not listen to corporate media. But let’s point out some hard truths:

The average Somali in Minneapolis probably has an IQ of about 70 (to be generous…) - there is no way they came up with and were doing this sort of fraud completely on their own. They are likely just the fronts OR were kicking alot of money around to Minnesota Dems-bureaucrats-AGs-judges etc…

Tim Walz was the Dem VP nominee. And yet it took a citizen journalist, not oppo research from the GOP (wing of the Uniparty) to expose the fraud…

The GOP (wing of the Uniparty) is going to be REALLY PISSED as its going to be hard to find a way to ignore this scandal that has so enraged everyone outside of DC + MN and avoid being called racist by the corporate media… Or it will just sit on Pam Bondi’s desk with the Epstein Files et al…

Either way, THERE WILL BE NO PUNISHMENT because there is NO WAY IN HELL a liberal white + Somali Minneapolis jury are going to convict Somalis of anything...:

At least the Somalis aren’t eating our pets - unlike the Haitians…:

And now for some Somali daycare fraud memes memes…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

The memes write themselves:

🤬🤬🤬:

The final words and reminders:

Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of November 12, 2025.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

COVIDsteria Table of Contents

Links to Alternative News/Resources

Disclaimers & Trigger Warnings