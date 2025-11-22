COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ThinkforYourself's avatar
ThinkforYourself
6hEdited

Please do the CBC next. They are just as bad, believe me. They're also state-funded media that push a globalist agenda and help Liberals get elected. They supported lockdowns and mandates; they pushed the mass grave hoax; they push TDS constantly (they turned Trump's joke about the 51st state into a national alarm call to imply that he was annexing Canada). They're really pushing the interests of the CCP, which is slowly taking over Canada in degrees. They were very pro-Trudeau; now they're pro-Carney.

The CBC gets something like $2.1 BILLION in funding every year. There is a campaign to "defund the CBC." They push mass immigration, censorship, digital ID, the WHO, you name it. You could call them the Communist Broadcast Corporation. They are pro-Hamas, just repeating Hamas press releases.

The only good thing you can say about them is that they sometimes play some nice classical music on the radio. But it's not worth being lied to and gas-lit and being forced to pay for it with your own money.

Sites to look at: https://www.conservative.ca/cpc/defund-the-cbc/

https://www.taxpayer.com/petitions/defund-the-cbc-and-end-media-bailout

Juno, Rebel News, and Epoch Times are the only decent media in Canada. To its credit, Juno constantly points out the CBC's misrepresentation of the truth.

CBC recently fired Travis Dhanraj as a host because he questioned their decisions. He wanted to share a diversity of political opinions. The National Post did a story on it.

AI; "Critics accuse CBC News of having a systemic left-of-centre bias, or of serving as a "propaganda tool" for the governing Liberal party or "elite interests." "Groupthink" and Lack of Viewpoint Diversity: Some former CBC staff and commentators have argued that the organization suffers from a lack of viewpoint diversity, which leads to "groupthink" in editorial decisions and coverage."

That's accurate. I recall when someone named Dr Tam, the health minister, was lecturing Canadians on the CBC TV on why they were racists during the lockdowns. The whole nation was getting a Maoist struggle session. Many thought that Dr. Tam was a CCP plant and even transgender. But if you said those things, you were called a racist and even got into trouble: one politician (Derek Sloane) was fired for that.

Look of "defund the CBC memes" and there's a lot.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tilly's avatar
Tilly
23mEdited

Lol! What a lovely bit of chartsmanship labelling the donors such and such 'k'. No it's not a million pounds it's only 1,000k.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Citizen Satirist (CS)
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture