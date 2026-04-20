It’s starting to get very confusing out there with regards to the official MIGA narrative about non-MIGA podcasters:

There are plenty of non-MIGA / America First podcasters giving Leftist or MIGA corporate propaganda media a run for their listeners/viewers:

@TuckerCarlson

@TimJDillon

@NickJFuentes - America First

@JoelWebbon - NXR Podcast

@ComicDaveSmith - Part of the Problem

[a bunch of good ones in the comments under this tweet]

I also like The Duran, Russians With Attitude (bow on Substack here), pollster Rich Baris THE PEOPLE’S PUNDIT and Coffee and a Mike (easier to listen to on Rumble here)…

But obviously, one doesn’t have the time to listen to every podcaster or podcast episode (I do if its Tucker as he ALWAYS seems to have an interesting and thought-provoking guest on…)…

What are your favorite podcasters or who are some good non-MIGA / America First / populist ones? Tell us in the comments:

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And now for some podcaster memes…

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Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

You know this is true:

His fault:

Their fault:

The original Babylon Bibi’s take:

The final word(s) and a reminder:

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Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of November 12, 2025.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

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COVIDsteria Table of Contents

Links to Alternative News/Resources

Disclaimers & Trigger Warnings