COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ThinkforYourself's avatar
ThinkforYourself
2h

All those "quiet piggy" comments were deserved except for Randy Fine. I actually had never seen that tweet before, but he's not wrong to call for the end of Hamas. Those savages raped, murdered, and mutilated innocent women and children on Oct 7th, 2023, in the most horrific ways possible, including sexualized torture, raping family members in front of each other, then burning them all alive. The war that ensued was entirely justified to wipe out Hamas -- which, of course, uses its own children as human shields, which is a tactic they openly admit to and even boast about. A decent society would take its kids out of harm's way during a war, as Londoners did during WW2, not force them to be in the war zone to be killed. They do that to get photo-ops to demonize Israel. A decent society would not also do the horrific acts they performed on Oct 7th and boast about it. Palestinian jihadists are barbarians who need to be wiped out. The Palestinians as a whole support them and act similarly. They all cooperated with holding, starving, and killing the hostages. They brainwash their children early on to hate all Jews and Americans. They celebrated 9/11 in the streets. There is footage of them celebrating as a mob when a girl's body is driven in the back of a pickup truck after being raped and mutilated. They are truly sick people. Not even their fellow Arabs want anything to do with them after they started civil wars and committed acts of terrorism in Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria. So Randy Fine wasn't wrong to say that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Citizen Satirist (CS)
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture