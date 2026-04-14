COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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Cousin Clem's avatar
Cousin Clem
5h

Congress was aware of this guy's behavior but like the closed club they are, they stayed silent. This kind of behavior is why they can't pass the SAVE Act or even get rid of the silent filibuster. They need the tools of corruption to maintain their own power or utilize as leverage against opponents. Business as usual. Most likely it was GOP operation to remove him from the CA governor race and they just held on to this stuff until it was the right time to release. All this could be prevented if gov't officials weren't so damn corrupt and sleazy but power really makes people do vile stuff.

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1 reply by Citizen Satirist (CS)
ThinkforYourself's avatar
ThinkforYourself
8h

Right now, the civilized world is in need of memes making fun of the pope for siding with Islamic terrorists -- just as the Vatican sided with Nazis during WW2.

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