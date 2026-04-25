COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ThinkforYourself's avatar
ThinkforYourself
2h

Some of these memes remind me of the Nazi cartoons of Jews, used to demonize them. I guess that's your thing since you promote pro-Hitler Fuentes. You know that's morally wrong, don't you? It's actually un-American to side with Nazis.

Reply
Share
Hans VanderLugt's avatar
Hans VanderLugt
1h

I've been looking at your posts for a few years now. You were funny once.

You changed it to a disgusting cesspit of repetitive bile.

How is it to work a whole day for a few likes?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Citizen Satirist (CS)
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Citizen Satirist (CS) · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture