COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob Harrington's avatar
Rob Harrington
9hEdited

The real deal about Venezuela is about making an example with them for the world to see. Do business with us or we will be bullies and thieves and destroy your country. The empire is dead. RIP empire. We did it to ourselves …

VENEZUELA is not what you think. IT’S THE END OF OUR EMPIRE, ESTUPIDOS! Nobody wants our business BS

https://youtu.be/4m2ec-ZMEJQ

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Citizen Satirist (CS) · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture