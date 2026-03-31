Today is or was Cesar Chavez Day in honor of Cesar Chavez who organized farm workers and opposed illegal immigration; but now he is being thrown under the bus…:

Ana Murguia remembers the day the man she had regarded as a hero called her house and summoned her to see him. She walked along a dirt trail, entered the rundown building, passed his secretary and stepped into his office. He locked the door, as he always did when he called her, and told her how lonely he had been. He brought her onto the yoga mat that he often used in his office for meditation, kissed her and pulled her pants down. “Don’t tell anyone,” he told her afterward. “They’d get jealous.”

Ms. Rojas said she was 12 when Mr. Chavez first touched her inappropriately, groping her breasts in the same office where he’d meet with Ms. Murguia. When Ms. Rojas was 15, he arranged to have her stay at a motel during a weekslong march through California, she said, and had sexual intercourse with her — rape, under state law, because she was not old enough to consent. (Ms. Murguia said Mr. Chavez molested her but never had intercourse with her.)

This is not the first time a “hero” may not have lived up to his exalted status e.g. Martin Luther King apparently was no reverend when it came for his love of hookers etc…

But call me cynical when I say it’s VERY ODD for these allegations to suddenly come out now after all these years and to come out via a leftist corporatist propaganda mouthpiece like the New York Times…

But then there is also this…:

And now for some Cesar Chavez Day memes…

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Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

Ohhh:

🙄🙄🙄:

Pattern recognition:

The final word:

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