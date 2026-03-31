COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
4h

the right and wrong of people once they get to power. very few people can get power without abusing it.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Citizen Satirist (CS) · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture