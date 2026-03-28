COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
2h

Lol, done. Already stole and reposted one. Thanks!

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ThinkforYourself's avatar
ThinkforYourself
5hEdited

Who benefits from the Epstein-Israel conspiracy theory? Iran's terror regime, Communist China, and Putin. "State-linked accounts have used English-language posts to directly link the Epstein scandal to U.S.-Israel tensions, even suggesting that 'Epstein's network' is plotting false-flag incidents to blame Iran. Russian groups like "Storm 1516" have been accused by European governments of spreading misinformation about Epstein's contacts with Western leaders to sow doubt and undermine international unity. The Russian propaganda ecosystem includes names such as "DoppelGänger" and "Portal Kombat" to refer to influencer operations. While often more focused on regional influence, China benefits from narratives that portray the U.S. system as failing or fundamentally immoral compared to its own model of stability."

"The primary objectives of foreign powers like Iran, Russia, and China in amplifying the Jeffrey Epstein-Mossad conspiracy theory are to undermine trust in democratic institutions, exacerbate domestic political divisions, and erode international alliances, particularly between the U.S. and Israel. By promoting narratives that suggest high-ranking Western officials are compromised by a foreign intelligence "honey trap," these actors seek to convince the public that their own government is inherently corrupt and shielded from accountability. Adversaries exploit the "horseshoe theory," where far-left and far-right narratives converge. This targets both conservative distrust of the "deep state" and progressive criticism of U.S. foreign policy, creating a unified front of skepticism toward the established order.

"Linking Epstein to Mossad serves to inflame anti-Israel sentiment and frame U.S. leaders as puppets of Israeli intelligence, thereby undermining military and diplomatic support for Israel. Rather than promoting a specific ideology, the goal is often to create "confusion and obfuscate facts". This makes it difficult for the public to distinguish between verified corruption and manufactured conspiracy, leading to a state of political paralysis. By painting international engagement as a series of clandestine and corrupt intelligence "deals," these narratives encourage a retreat from global leadership and a focus on internal purging of perceived "traitors". In some cases, foreign powers use these rumors to deflect from their own documented use of similar "sexpionage" or "gray zone" tactics, projecting their methods onto Western rivals.

"Epstein’s access to global elites can be explained by his financial acumen, aggressive networking, and his ability to exploit the wealthy's desire for exclusivity and secrecy. Much of the information supporting these claims comes from unverified individuals or anonymous tips that the FBI cautioned were 'unfounded and false. Epstein's sophisticated operation may have been motivated by personal gain rather than serving as a tool for international espionage. Focusing on unproven intelligence ties can distract from the documented sex trafficking and abuse committed by Epstein and the need for accountability for his survivors. Widespread belief in these theories without evidence can undermine public faith in government institutions and the justice system." NB - This is the objective of the theory: to spread ideological subversion.

p.s. I have the answer to why you scapegoat Jews. You are self-described as "Marxist-Leninist." Basically, the worst political ideology in the history of humanity and through Stalin, mired in antisemitism -- ironic because Marx and Lenin were Jews.

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