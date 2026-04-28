🚨🚨🚨 Since we have fled to Italy with Candace, Nick Fuentes et al the non-MIGA “woke right” on our SPLC and Qatari money to hang out and plot global Papacy takeover with the Pope, we will clear the decks of some related Pope/Catholic memes and start moving on to other topics - even we are getting sick of Israel, MIGA etc - although there will be at least one anti-new forever war with Iran post a week...🚨🚨🚨

Some people want Catholics and the Pope to stay out of American politics - specifically THESE people who are ALL very much into our politics and don’t want anyone else with other theological points of view in “their” space…:

Among them is this Luciferian who is also Trump’s spiritual advisor:

But we all know what this is really all about:

Prejean really NAILS it in this one-minute clip:

And this is by far the best observation about just how absurd and offensive to Jews that Christian Zionism really is:

It’s my understanding that the non-Zionist Christian theological view is that when Christ was crucified, his followers (Christians) became God’s new chosen people. The formerly chosen ones were given a generation to convert to remain chosen. When they refused, God let the Romans destroyed their temple and scattered them from what later became the modern secular state of Israel.

Zionists call this “replacement theory” because IF secular Israel and its people are not chosen, then why do we need to give billions of dollars and spend trillions of dollars to fight endless forever wars on Israel’s behalf???

Then you have these Pastors who are in need of a little extra funding from Tel Aviv because they prefer to ride in one of these which is a little more expensive to buy and maintain than a donkey (like what Jesus rode on when entering Jerusalem):

[I am sure the Pope as the leader of 1 billion people also has better rides than a donkey BUT I don’t know of any individual Catholic clergy who travel like this prosperity gospel preacher…]

However, and if you don’t like Catholicism and Zionism, it’s not just the Catholic Church that rejects the latter and embraces “replacement theory…:”

Like every church or religion or large organization, Catholicism is not perfect, there are some awful church leaders (like the ones who badly mishandled the pedo scandals) and the Church does have its share of bad history (inquisitions etc…) just like the Protestants do (Salem Witch Trials erc…)…

But one thing you will inevitably notice about Catholics (and Catholic places) is that they seem to be generally happier (no doubt another reason they are getting attacked) than the more fundamentalist or evangelical protestants you meet and for some good reasons:

And now for some MIGA + Trump takes on the Pope memes…

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Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

This isn’t the Middle Ages or crusader years, the Pope IS supposed to be a “looser” by standing for peace:

🙄🙄🙄:

I can think of worse things she could get herself into:

At least the Popes keep their promises/are consistent on forever wars:

Not a factchecker:

Nope…:

This clown will read any script FOX puts in front of him:

On the Iran/Middle East forever war issues - yes… (…on open borders immigration - NO…):

The final word or rather a reminder that he and they are not going away…:

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