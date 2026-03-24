COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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ThinkforYourself
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The reason that young women are turning to this form of prostitution (OnlyFans) in record numbers is due to secularization, which is the loss of Judeo-Christianity in the West. The USA was once a Christian nation in which most young women were married in their 20s in a church, most were virgins before marriage, and had several children. This was as recent as the 1960s.

Now the USA has the highest number of OnlyFans content creators of any nation (1,100,000 - over one million). The UK, Canada, and Australia -- also nations that were once predominantly Christian -- are 2nd, 3rd, and 4th in terms of the number of OF content creators. This is part of the suicide of the West: the degradation of women, who should be wives and mothers to a new generation, turning them into prostitutes. OnlyFans is directly tied to the suicide of the West.

The sexual revolution, rise of abortion and birth control, decline of marriage, feminism -- all these developments arise from secularization and the movement towards Leftism as the new dominant religion of the West. The West is a combination of major traditions and ideas, including ancient Greek philosophy and science, revived during the Renaissance, ancient Judaism, Christianity (which arose from it and evolved into a world religion), the Protestant Reformation, and the European Enlightenment. Leftism seeks to usurp all of them with mindless groupthink and hedonism.

On another issue, I see that one of your memes refers to a "genocide" in Gaza, which is a fictional libel created by Islamo-Marxist propaganda. There was a war that Hamas started, and the IDF, in defence of Israeli citizens, finished it. In that war, civilians were killed on both sides, but many more were killed on the Palestinian side because Hamas deliberately used them as human shields, which was evil and contrary to the international rules of war. Think about it: during the London Blitz of 1940, children were sent on trails to the country to avoid the bombs, but Hamas compelled them to stay in the warzone, wanting them to be "martyrs for Islam" to fuel anti-Israel propaganda. Hamas are Islamic terrorists, so why spread their propaganda? It was not a genocide, and to call it that is plainly wrong.

It is clear to me that Covidsteria is influenced by Russian propaganda against Israel, the point of which is to divide conservatives (like the now disbanded Tenent Media) for the purpose of promoting American isolationism. It's a clever tactic of asymmetric warfare, designed to get MAGA to be anti-Israel and anti-Ukraine. China spreads similar propaganda to American Leftists. I don't care about Ukraine and think that war should end, but being anti-Israel is just stupid because it's in the USA's interests to have Israel as a strategic ally in the region.

The fact that Iran has long-range rockets that could reach Europe and has funded terrorism there is another reason. Iran openly declared war on the USA for 47 years and killed hundreds of American servicemen. These are also good reasons to get rid of that evil terror regime. Abdicating the Middle East to China and Iran is insane; it would be bad for the USA, which relies on oil from the region and has major allies there, not just Israel. So opposing the Iran war is not in the USA's interests.

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