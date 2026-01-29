We are learning more about Alex Pretti who was the latest leftish screwball to get shot by ICE in Minneapolis:

At least he appears to not have pistol whipped a pregnant women or been to jail BUT you never know…

For the RECORD, this is NOT him:

There are also pictures of that pedo loving California legislator going around with people claiming that’s also Pretti…

Megyn Kelly and Adam Carolla have also discussed why so many ugly women are out protesting and asked don’t these people, including guys like Pretti, have any hobbies (or at least cats to take care of…):

And unlike Tucker, Nick Fuentes doesn’t mince words as he, like alot of people, is fed up with people on the right (like Tucker) and their takes on this being a “tragedy”…:

We have already covered the Pretti Good ICE shootings after they happened:

And more Pretti Good ICE shooting memes…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don't save right), please tell me in the comments..

You don’t hate the media enough:

🫣🫣🫣:

The final word(s) and reminder(s):

