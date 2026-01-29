COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
6h

NOTE to SELF

Do not RUSH ice with a gun, spit in their face then kick their tail light out

FAFO

DOH!

Also even if you are a complete fucking moron

Do not do the above and then repeat 11 days later brandishing your phone

SRSLY

IF YOU ARE A WHACKED OUT DINGBAT MORON WHO THINKS IT'S COOL TO SPIT OUT ICE FACE THEN KICK OUT THEIR TAIL LIGHT WHILE WEARING A FREAKING GUN

WTF DO YOU THINK THEY'RE GONNA DO WHEN YOU DO THAT AGAIN RUSHING THEM AGAIN

ACCIDENTS HAPPEN AND YOU ARE JUST BEGGING FOR THEM TO COMMIT AN ACCIDENT ON YOU

WHAT PART OF DUH DO YOU NOT UNDERSTAND?

TAKES TWO TO TANGO

Reply
Share
ThinkforYourself's avatar
ThinkforYourself
9h

Communist China and woke billionaires (and their woke wives) are funding the ant-ICE protests as part of a program of ideological subversion to weaken the West. And the Somalians they are protecting in Minnesota have ties to Islamic terrorist group Al Shabaab. The CCP and the woke billionaries are also behind protests in support of Maduro and campus protests against Israel.

NB - this comment is part 1 of 2

CCP funding

There are several articles and reports, particularly from investigative news outlets and U.S. congressional sources, that address the theory that organizations linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are funding or supporting anti-ICE protest groups in the United States. These reports often highlight a complex web of "dark money" rather than direct funding from the Chinese government.

Investigations by the New York Times, the House Oversight Committee, and outlets like RealClearDefense have centered on Neville Roy Singham, an American millionaire residing in Shanghai. He allegedly funds a network of nonprofits, including The People’s Forum, which in turn support or align with other activist groups, such as the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) and ANSWER Coalition. These groups have been identified as organizing or participating in protests against ICE in cities like Los Angeles and Minneapolis.

NB - Singham is married to Code Pink founder. It is a radical feminist protest group.

In June 2025, Republican lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee and other officials, including Senator Josh Hawley, raised concerns about these funding links, arguing that the protests are not organic, but rather well-funded, coordinated disruptions. The allegation is that these actions are aimed at sowing discord in the U.S. and supporting a "strategy of sowing discord" on behalf of the CCP.

New York Times (2023): Conducted an investigation linking Singham to a "global web" of Chinese propaganda and funding for far-left causes.

RealClearDefense (June 2025): Published reports stating that anti-ICE protests were "fueled in part by a CCP-linked Communist revolutionary org and a tech millionaire".

NewsNation & Just the News (June 2025): Investigated the funding behind the Los Angeles anti-ICE protests, pointing to connections between the PSL and the China-linked network.

Fox News & Network Contagion Research Institute (May 2024): Highlighted that groups funded by Singham, like The People's Forum, are linked to broader anti-U.S. agenda campaigns.

CCP-Linked Billionaire to Be Subpoenaed in Probe of Leftist Protests in US

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KwQID7-FZDw

With anti-ICE protests and demonstrations in support of ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro reemerging, allegations that the Chinese Communist Party is backing left-wing protests in the United States are again drawing attention. Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) this week said she would subpoena a pro-Beijing billionaire named Neville Roy Singham, who is suspected of bankrolling many of the organized protests. Luna would subpoena Singham to testify before the House Oversight Committee, stating that if Singham doesn't comply, lawmakers will hold him in contempt. Chinese Communist Party-linked network behind 'well-funded' anti-Israel campus protests, group says. The report described the umbrella organization orchestrating protests as 'anti-capitalist, anti-police, and anti-government'

A new report from the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) shows a political activist group linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has played a crucial role in funding and organizing anti-Israel protests that have disrupted college campuses across the U.S. in recent weeks. The report, published last week, highlights the activities of "seemingly grassroots activist movements," like Shut It Down for Palestine (SID4P), which was formed after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. NCRI described SID4P as an "anti-capitalist, anti-police, and anti-government protest movement [that] functions as a hybrid online/real-world network for mobilizing frequent demonstrations as well as gradually escalating direct-action campaigns targeting critical infrastructure and public spaces." Operating under the SID4P umbrella are members of the "Singham Network," a global web of nonprofits, fiscal sponsors and alternative news sources tied to Neville Roy Singham, an American-born multimillionaire tech mogul based in Shanghai who is married to Jodie Evans, co-founder of the left-wing anti-war group Code Pink.

Other woke billionaires

George Soros: Through his Open Society Foundations (OSF), Soros has provided millions in grants to groups like the Indivisible Project, ACLU, and MoveOn.org. These organizations are part of broader "No Kings" and anti-ICE coalitions, particularly active in cities like Minneapolis and Washington, D.C..

The Ford Foundation (Darren Walker, President): Reports indicate the foundation has provided over $50 million to partners such as the Black-Led Movement Fund, which provides logistical support for national protest networks that include anti-ICE messaging.

Warren Buffett: Family foundations associated with Buffett have been linked to consistent, smaller-scale grants (approx. $16.7M) to the Tides Foundation and related entities that support rapid-response protest networks.

Indirect Funding Networks

Many billionaires fund these movements indirectly through "dark money" hubs or donor-advised funds:

Tides Foundation: Receives significant contributions from high-net-worth individuals to distribute to grassroots organizers, including those targeting ICE operations.

Arabella Advisors (Sixteen Thirty Fund): A network that has funneled nearly $80 million to various protest partners, facilitating training and logistics for activists.

Investigative Status

As of early 2026, the House Oversight Committee and the FBI are actively investigating the financial infrastructure behind these protests to determine if funds were used to incite violence or if foreign actors (specifically linked to Singham’s ties in China) are attempting to destabilize domestic operations.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Citizen Satirist (CS) · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture