PRETTI GOODsteria: Best Pretti Good ICE Shooting Memes
How is ICE doing? Pretti Good. AWFL lives matter, dead poets' society 2, welcome to jacka**, always them (again), steal its look (who's gonna make its sandwich?) & more Pretti Good ICE shooting memes!
We are learning more about Alex Pretti who was the latest leftish screwball to get shot by ICE in Minneapolis:
At least he appears to not have pistol whipped a pregnant women or been to jail BUT you never know…
For the RECORD, this is NOT him:
There are also pictures of that pedo loving California legislator going around with people claiming that’s also Pretti…
Megyn Kelly and Adam Carolla have also discussed why so many ugly women are out protesting and asked don’t these people, including guys like Pretti, have any hobbies (or at least cats to take care of…):
And unlike Tucker, Nick Fuentes doesn’t mince words as he, like alot of people, is fed up with people on the right (like Tucker) and their takes on this being a “tragedy”…:
We have already covered the Pretti Good ICE shootings after they happened:
And more Pretti Good ICE shooting memes…
Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..
You don’t hate the media enough:
🫣🫣🫣:
The final word(s) and reminder(s):
* Tags updated as of November 12, 2025.
COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...
NOTE to SELF
Do not RUSH ice with a gun, spit in their face then kick their tail light out
FAFO
DOH!
Also even if you are a complete fucking moron
Do not do the above and then repeat 11 days later brandishing your phone
SRSLY
IF YOU ARE A WHACKED OUT DINGBAT MORON WHO THINKS IT'S COOL TO SPIT OUT ICE FACE THEN KICK OUT THEIR TAIL LIGHT WHILE WEARING A FREAKING GUN
WTF DO YOU THINK THEY'RE GONNA DO WHEN YOU DO THAT AGAIN RUSHING THEM AGAIN
ACCIDENTS HAPPEN AND YOU ARE JUST BEGGING FOR THEM TO COMMIT AN ACCIDENT ON YOU
WHAT PART OF DUH DO YOU NOT UNDERSTAND?
TAKES TWO TO TANGO
Communist China and woke billionaires (and their woke wives) are funding the ant-ICE protests as part of a program of ideological subversion to weaken the West. And the Somalians they are protecting in Minnesota have ties to Islamic terrorist group Al Shabaab. The CCP and the woke billionaries are also behind protests in support of Maduro and campus protests against Israel.
NB - this comment is part 1 of 2
CCP funding
There are several articles and reports, particularly from investigative news outlets and U.S. congressional sources, that address the theory that organizations linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are funding or supporting anti-ICE protest groups in the United States. These reports often highlight a complex web of "dark money" rather than direct funding from the Chinese government.
Investigations by the New York Times, the House Oversight Committee, and outlets like RealClearDefense have centered on Neville Roy Singham, an American millionaire residing in Shanghai. He allegedly funds a network of nonprofits, including The People’s Forum, which in turn support or align with other activist groups, such as the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) and ANSWER Coalition. These groups have been identified as organizing or participating in protests against ICE in cities like Los Angeles and Minneapolis.
NB - Singham is married to Code Pink founder. It is a radical feminist protest group.
In June 2025, Republican lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee and other officials, including Senator Josh Hawley, raised concerns about these funding links, arguing that the protests are not organic, but rather well-funded, coordinated disruptions. The allegation is that these actions are aimed at sowing discord in the U.S. and supporting a "strategy of sowing discord" on behalf of the CCP.
New York Times (2023): Conducted an investigation linking Singham to a "global web" of Chinese propaganda and funding for far-left causes.
RealClearDefense (June 2025): Published reports stating that anti-ICE protests were "fueled in part by a CCP-linked Communist revolutionary org and a tech millionaire".
NewsNation & Just the News (June 2025): Investigated the funding behind the Los Angeles anti-ICE protests, pointing to connections between the PSL and the China-linked network.
Fox News & Network Contagion Research Institute (May 2024): Highlighted that groups funded by Singham, like The People's Forum, are linked to broader anti-U.S. agenda campaigns.
CCP-Linked Billionaire to Be Subpoenaed in Probe of Leftist Protests in US
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KwQID7-FZDw
With anti-ICE protests and demonstrations in support of ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro reemerging, allegations that the Chinese Communist Party is backing left-wing protests in the United States are again drawing attention. Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) this week said she would subpoena a pro-Beijing billionaire named Neville Roy Singham, who is suspected of bankrolling many of the organized protests. Luna would subpoena Singham to testify before the House Oversight Committee, stating that if Singham doesn't comply, lawmakers will hold him in contempt. Chinese Communist Party-linked network behind 'well-funded' anti-Israel campus protests, group says. The report described the umbrella organization orchestrating protests as 'anti-capitalist, anti-police, and anti-government'
A new report from the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) shows a political activist group linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has played a crucial role in funding and organizing anti-Israel protests that have disrupted college campuses across the U.S. in recent weeks. The report, published last week, highlights the activities of "seemingly grassroots activist movements," like Shut It Down for Palestine (SID4P), which was formed after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. NCRI described SID4P as an "anti-capitalist, anti-police, and anti-government protest movement [that] functions as a hybrid online/real-world network for mobilizing frequent demonstrations as well as gradually escalating direct-action campaigns targeting critical infrastructure and public spaces." Operating under the SID4P umbrella are members of the "Singham Network," a global web of nonprofits, fiscal sponsors and alternative news sources tied to Neville Roy Singham, an American-born multimillionaire tech mogul based in Shanghai who is married to Jodie Evans, co-founder of the left-wing anti-war group Code Pink.
Other woke billionaires
George Soros: Through his Open Society Foundations (OSF), Soros has provided millions in grants to groups like the Indivisible Project, ACLU, and MoveOn.org. These organizations are part of broader "No Kings" and anti-ICE coalitions, particularly active in cities like Minneapolis and Washington, D.C..
The Ford Foundation (Darren Walker, President): Reports indicate the foundation has provided over $50 million to partners such as the Black-Led Movement Fund, which provides logistical support for national protest networks that include anti-ICE messaging.
Warren Buffett: Family foundations associated with Buffett have been linked to consistent, smaller-scale grants (approx. $16.7M) to the Tides Foundation and related entities that support rapid-response protest networks.
Indirect Funding Networks
Many billionaires fund these movements indirectly through "dark money" hubs or donor-advised funds:
Tides Foundation: Receives significant contributions from high-net-worth individuals to distribute to grassroots organizers, including those targeting ICE operations.
Arabella Advisors (Sixteen Thirty Fund): A network that has funneled nearly $80 million to various protest partners, facilitating training and logistics for activists.
Investigative Status
As of early 2026, the House Oversight Committee and the FBI are actively investigating the financial infrastructure behind these protests to determine if funds were used to incite violence or if foreign actors (specifically linked to Singham’s ties in China) are attempting to destabilize domestic operations.