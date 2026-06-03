PRIDEsteria: Pride Month 2026 Survival Guide (Plus Pride Memes!)
Happy Pride Month to Lindsey Graham/Neocons/Raytheon/"our greatest ally" etc, what about a month for the other 6 deadly sins & more Pride Month memes + 2026 Pride survival tips as Pride Month is back!
Time is flying and I almost forgot that like hurricane season in Florida… or tornado season in the Midwest… or mosquito season in Alaska… Pride Month is back again meaning we need to start the month with another Pride Month survival guide for this year!:
Another quick reminder: Russia is NOT celebrating Pride Month as they start the month celebrating International Children’s Day…:
You might be wondering how… as a straight or non-pronoun person… you will be able to survive the whole of Pride Month with all the non-stop LGBTQ+P propaganda being shoved down our throats…
Fortunately, we always start the month out with a post full of helpful advice and humor to keep your spirits up and help you survive the rest of the month:
Monkey Pox Health Advice
Pride Month just happens to correspond with Monkeypox Awareness Month…
Are you planning to or mandated by an employer to attend a Pride event, but worried about catching the dreaded Monkeypox???
These 2022 Monkeypox Health Alert posts will help keep you, your children, and any pets stay safe while attending a Pride event - especially if you work for a woke corporation or the government where attendance is mandatory:
Monkeypox Memes
Here are the rest of our Monkeypox meme collection posts with some more survival tips:
Pride Month Memes
Are you still recovering from or want to relive previous years’ Pride Month?
2025 Pride Month Memes
2024 Pride Month Memes
2023 Pride Month Memes
2022 Pride Month Memes
Alex Jones has even more memes and mocking Tweets that has fortunately been archived:
PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria Related Memes
All of our Pride related meme collection posts have been tagged:
Balenciaga Memes, Bud Light Memes, Dalai Lama Memes, Gender Memes, Groomer Memes, Jeffrey Epstein Memes, Monkeypox Memes, Pedo Pete Memes, Pride Month Memes, Sam Brinton Memes, Transgender Memes & Transwomen in Women’s Sports Memes
COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset
Finally, I could only spare one chapter in COVIDsteria for the Pride community:
The Science Person, Former TV Personality/Presenter & COVIDsteria Anal Swabbing Evangelist - In its heyday, the now-defunct Public TV (PTV) had created many iconic shows and characters for American children to watch - including The Science Person. I caught up with The Science Person to discuss the person’s role in promoting COVIDsteria anal swabbing and vaccination…
And now for some more memes to celebrate the start of Pride Month 2026!
COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..
Happy Pride Month to this closeted Senator:
[somebody fixed the graphic]
Raytheon wishes you a happy Pride Month:
Happy Pride Month to our “greatest ally:”
🙄🙄🙄:
Oh they know alright…:
The final word:
* Tags updated as of May 29, 2026.
BIDENsteria
Biden Corruption Memes, Biden Documents Memes, Biden Falling Off His Bike Memes, Biden Ice Cream Memes, Biden PIGEONgate Memes, Dark Brandon Memes, Jill Biden Memes, Joe Biden Memes, Hunter Biden Memes, Let’s Go Brandon Memes & Pedo Pete Memes
BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM
Big Pharma Memes, Euthanasia Memes, Fake Science Memes, Fat + Body Positivity Memes, Health Alert Memes, Health Care Memes, Moderna Memes, Pfizer Memes & Science Memes
BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA
AI & Data Center Memes, Bill Gates Memes, Censorship Memes, Elon Musk Memes, Facebook Memes, Mark Zuckerberg Memes & Twitter Memes
CHINAsteria
COVIDsteria Psyop
Bird Flu Memes, COVID Amnesty Memes, COVID Hypocrisy Memes, COVID Lab Leak Memes, COVID Lockdown Memes, COVID Mask Memes, COVID Memes, COVID Propaganda Memes, COVID Satire Videos, COVID Science Memes, COVID Variant Memes, Fauci Memes, Public Health Memes, Tedros Memes & WHO Memes
EDUCATIONsteria
ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria
Abortion Memes, AOC Memes, Boris Johnson Memes, Chris Christie Memes, Chuck Schumer Memes, Citizens for Sanity Memes, Dianne Feinstein Memes, Donald Trump Memes, Dr. Oz Memes, Election Fraud Memes, Election Memes, Gavin Newsom Memes, GOP Memes, Government Memes, Government Shutdown Memes, Harry Sisson Memes, Illegal Immigration Memes, JD Vance Memes, Kamala Harris Memes, King Charles Memes, Libertarian Memes (Argentina + Milei), Liz Cheney Memes, Liz Truss Memes, Michelle Obama Memes, Mitch McConnell Memes, Nancy Pelosi Memes, Nimarata "Nikki Haley" Randhawa Memes, Obama Memes, Paul Pelosi Memes, Political Memes, PayPal Memes, Project Veritas Memes, Queen Elizabeth Memes, RFK Jr. Memes, Roe v Wade Memes, Ron DeSantis Memes, Social Credit Score Memes, Speaker Kevin McCarthy Memes, Speaker Mike Johnson Memes, Student Loan Forgiveness Memes, Tariff Memes, Tim Walz Memes & Trudeau Memes
FBI & FEDs
Durham Report Memes, False Flag Memes, FBI Hypocrisy Memes, FBI Memes, FED Memes, FEMA Memes, IRS Memes, January 6th Memes, Mar-A-Lago Raid Memes, Patriot Front Memes, Trump Arrest Memes & Woke Secret Service Memes
GLOBAL WARMINGsteria
Dutch Farmer Memes, Earth Day Memes, Electric Vehicle (EV) Memes, Fake Food Memes, Fake Meat Memes, Gas Stove Ban Memes, Global Warming Memes, GMO Memes, Greta Thunberg Memes & Ohio Train Derailment Memes
GREAT RESET & WEF
Davos Memes, Great Reset Humor, Great Reset Jokes, Great Reset Memes,
GREAT RESET RESISTANCE
Canadian Trucker Memes, Conspiracy Theory Memes, Dutch Farmer Memes, Great Reset Resistance Memes, Great Reset Resistance Quotes, Memer Memes, Memes & Online Resistance Memes
GUN CONTROL
Crime Memes, Gun Control Memes, Mass Shooting Memes, Police Memes, Retail Theft Memes & Uvalde Memes
HOLIDAYsteria
Christmas Memes, Columbus Day Memes, Halloween Memes, Holiday Memes, July 4th Memes, Memorial Day Memes, Thanksgiving Memes, Valentine’s Day Memes & Veterans Day Memes
IllEGAL IMMIGRATION
MEDIAsteria
Brian Stelter Memes, CNN Memes, Fox News Memes, Joe Rogan Memes, Media Memes, NPR Memes, PBS Memes, Taylor Lorenz Memes, Tucker Carlson Memes & Washington Post Memes
MONKEYsteria Psyop
PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria
Balenciaga Memes, Bud Light Memes, Dalai Lama Memes, Gender Memes, Groomer Memes, Jeffrey Epstein Memes, Monkeypox Memes, Pedo Pete Memes, Pride Month Memes, Sam Brinton Memes, Transgender Memes & Transwomen in Women's Sports Memes
RACEsteria
Affirmative Action Memes, Black History Month Memes, Haiti Memes, Race Memes, Reparations Memes & Scott Adams Memes
RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE
Australia Memes, British Memes, California Memes, Canada Memes, Europe or EU Memes, Feminism Memes, France Memes, Germany Memes, Miscellaneous Memes, San Francisco Memes, Sports Memes, Taylor Swift Memes & UFO Memes
RECESSION & INFLATION
Baby Formula Shortage Memes, Bank Collapse Memes, Bidenomics Memes, Digital Currency Memes, Egg Shortage Memes, High Gas Price Memes, Housing Bubble Memes, Inflation Memes, Inflation Reduction Act Memes, Jim Cramer Memes & Recession Memes
RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria
Brittney Griner Memes, FTX Memes, General Milley Memes, Middle East War Memes, Nord Stream Memes, Putin Memes, Russia Invades Ukraine Memes, Russia Memes, Ukraine Biolab Memes, Ukraine Corruption Memes, Ukraine Hypocrisy Memes, Ukraine Nazi Memes, WW3 Memes & Zelensky Memes
VACCINEs
Damar Hamlin Memes, Died Suddenly Memes, Moderna Memes, Novak Djokovic Memes, Pfizer Memes, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome Memes, Vaccine Booster Memes, Vaccine Hesitancy Memes, Vaccine Karma Memes, Vaccine Memes, Vaccine Passport Memes & Vaccine Side Effect Memes
VIDEOs
WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs
Balenciaga Memes, DuckDuckGo Hypocrisy Memes, Big Tech Memes, Bud Light Memes, Hollywood Memes, Miller Light Memes, Netflix Memes, Super Bowl Memes, Woke Boeing, Woke Corporations, Woke Disney Memes, Woke Military Memes & Woke Target Memes
COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...