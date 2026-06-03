Time is flying and I almost forgot that like hurricane season in Florida… or tornado season in the Midwest… or mosquito season in Alaska… Pride Month is back again meaning we need to start the month with another Pride Month survival guide for this year!:

Another quick reminder: Russia is NOT celebrating Pride Month as they start the month celebrating International Children’s Day…:

You might be wondering how… as a straight or non-pronoun person… you will be able to survive the whole of Pride Month with all the non-stop LGBTQ+P propaganda being shoved down our throats…

Fortunately, we always start the month out with a post full of helpful advice and humor to keep your spirits up and help you survive the rest of the month:

Pride Month just happens to correspond with Monkeypox Awareness Month…

Are you planning to or mandated by an employer to attend a Pride event, but worried about catching the dreaded Monkeypox???

These 2022 Monkeypox Health Alert posts will help keep you, your children, and any pets stay safe while attending a Pride event - especially if you work for a woke corporation or the government where attendance is mandatory:

Here are the rest of our Monkeypox meme collection posts with some more survival tips:

Are you still recovering from or want to relive previous years’ Pride Month?

Alex Jones has even more memes and mocking Tweets that has fortunately been archived:

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria Related Memes

All of our Pride related meme collection posts have been tagged:

Balenciaga Memes, Bud Light Memes, Dalai Lama Memes, Gender Memes, Groomer Memes, Jeffrey Epstein Memes, Monkeypox Memes, Pedo Pete Memes, Pride Month Memes, Sam Brinton Memes, Transgender Memes & Transwomen in Women’s Sports Memes

Monkeypox Memes

Finally, I could only spare one chapter in COVIDsteria for the Pride community:

The Science Person, Former TV Personality/Presenter & COVIDsteria Anal Swabbing Evangelist - In its heyday, the now-defunct Public TV (PTV) had created many iconic shows and characters for American children to watch - including The Science Person. I caught up with The Science Person to discuss the person’s role in promoting COVIDsteria anal swabbing and vaccination…

And now for some more memes to celebrate the start of Pride Month 2026!

Share

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

Happy Pride Month to this closeted Senator:

[somebody fixed the graphic]

Raytheon wishes you a happy Pride Month:

Happy Pride Month to our “greatest ally:”

🙄🙄🙄:

Oh they know alright…:

The final word:

Leave a comment

Share

Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of May 29, 2026.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

Share

Share COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset

COVIDsteria Table of Contents

Links to Alternative News/Resources

Disclaimers & Trigger Warnings