COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
11h

I would gladly support any of them to make a real Helen of Troy - but I know a few have already been made. I have seen neither, but I remember the story from school days and am sure not one of these Greeks were black. This new film is a clap in the face of all Greeks, all Europeans, all Meditteranean people, and even black people, because this causes people to despise each other for their skin colour! So many good movies and even an opera have been made with all black people. Why plant the seeds of yet more hatred between races? Are we not all humans first?

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Rob Harrington's avatar
Rob Harrington
12h

Waiting on your political leader/messiah? How about YOU BE YOUR OWN LEADER! Vote out ALL parties!

https://youtube.com/shorts/_M0-zdMiVao?feature=share

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