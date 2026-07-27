Christopher Nolan’s version of the The Odyssey is becoming the but of jokes for its “historical accuracy:”

However, any movie that erases white people is naturally going to be loved by Ben (“if you are a young person and can’t afford to live here, then maybe you should not live here [but my people, who were being chased around by Cossacks on the Steppes of Russia while yours were building America, will always be entitled to live in Jerusalem/Palestine and you have to pay for it…]”) Shapiro:

But I am sure Ben would have a problem if Hollywood made this version of the Holocaust:

However, and once in a while, Matt [milquetoast] Walsh is funny and genuinely nails it with this time being his take about Nolan’s The Odyssey:

However, our wish might be granted:

It would be great IF we could give AI a book and tell it to turn the book into a movie based on how it was actually written…

Of course, that will mean we will need ALOT more data centers…

We already covered The Odyssey and the blackwashing of Helen of Troy:

And now for some Helen of Troy & The Odyssey memes…

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Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of May 29, 2026.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

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COVIDsteria Table of Contents

Links to Alternative News/Resources

Disclaimers & Trigger Warnings