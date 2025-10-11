RUSSOPHOBIAsteria: Best Putin & Ukraine Memes (Happy B'day Vladdy!)
The Tomahawks have arrived, the most Russian man in the world (Dos Equis style), yellow + blue = green, another Russian drone, why they hate him and more Putin & Ukraine memes - happy b'day Vlad!
October 7th was the 73rd birthday of a very special birthday boy named Vladimir Putin:
In case you wonder why Putin hasn’t received all of Ukraine… excuse me… all of South Russia and Little Russia yet as a present…:
… as a birthday present, this recent translated post by Russians with Attitude on Telegram tells you what fighting a modern war with real militaries on both sides (not against guys who wear flipflops etc) is actually like:
From: Frontline realities of 2025 (https://t.me/filatovs_garage/1221)
Small squads are fighting a huge war. A “strongpoint” can be held by a handful — two, three, or four people. The line of contact has been completely transformed. In 2023 our mission was to get a company into a village with ten BMP-3s. That was already difficult back then.
Now the vehicles sit tens of kilometers from the LOC. If in 2023 those same BMP-3s could play the role of little tanks, today they’re unlikely to reach a firing position. Not because the vehicles are “obsolete” — it’s that, for whatever reason, they can’t be systematically protected or covered from the main threat: kamikaze drones.
Here’s what “getting there” looks like for a regular infantryman. It’s a full march now. With all your kit — roughly 30 kilos — you get dropped 10–15 kilometers from the point where you will actually fight. Some approaches run up to 30 kilometers. Other routes, under forest cover, let you leap to within a few kilometers of the LOC. Beyond that, resupply and movement rely on ATVs, dirt bikes, and whatever sort of sketchy electric scooters people are improvising. The rear area now begins some 50 kilometers from the LOC.
The hardest part is getting there. Routes and lines of communication are being mined — via drones. Improvised mines and booby traps are shoved into medkits, casings are smeared with glue and covered with grass, scores of small bomblets are scattered on trails, and where you can see a wheel track there are large magnetic mines. If you don’t know how all these mines look, you will step on one.
The route is the single most dangerous segment. Small Mavics constantly watch movement and can instantly pass coordinates to an FPV strike team or an artillery battery. On the LOC itself — in a dugout — it can be less dangerous than on the way to it. The common pattern now: guys sit holed up for a month or two and pull through with no losses, then get into trouble on the exit.
There is no organized mechanized resupply. Everything moves on foot. The best you can hope for is a gutsy motorcyclist who’ll dash in and get out. At night the nastiness wakes up. Large drones with thermal sensors drop mortar rounds. If you haven’t found your fighting position before sunset — you die.
That leads to the core problem. You can’t amass forces or sustain large numbers on the LOC anymore. That’s true for both sides. To fix this and start winning systematically you need unit-authorized ATVs, large logistics drones, small evacuation buggies, and drone interceptors. Right now all of those are off the books — bought privately or cobbled together through aid channels.
Micro-teams must do everything. There are no dedicated combat engineers, signalers, or medics in many units. You have to know it all yourself. First — navigation and working with mobile maps; second — radio and signal procedures; third — explosive ordnance recognition and basic EOD tradecraft. Without those skills you’ll get physically lost, lose contact with those who could help, and step on a little woolly thing in no-man’s land that will end you.
The gray zone is now about 2–3 kilometers. In that “no-man’s territory” there’s nothing but abandoned KIAs and mines. It’s crushing for fighters’ morale. The enemy will often break and run after taking their first losses during an assault. The quality of their troops — you can see the forced draft and degradation for yourself. Even their special units have lost their old edge. Still, the bottom line is we can barely reach them.
And the situation in the West:
The full piece:
And now for some Putin & Ukraine memes…
Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..
Coincidence?:
The Tomahawks have arrived!:
More Russian drones:
And soon NATO:
Why they hate him:
Reminder of just how aggressive the Russians are:
Trump + Vlad relations summed up:
Meanwhile in Vlad’s Russia…:
🙄🙄🙄:
And the person tweeting it is a retard:
Follow the $:
Please take it…:
The final word(s):
COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America's Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups.
"Best I can do is Portland" was a knee-slapper! I live 35 miles from it. (((shudders)))