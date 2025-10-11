COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset

COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Wise (Neoteric Wood Art)'s avatar
Dave Wise (Neoteric Wood Art)
8d

"Best I can do is Portland" was a knee-slapper! I live 35 miles from it. (((shudders)))

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Citizen Satirist (CS)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture