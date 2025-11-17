COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

Neural Foundry
1h

The satirical YouTube shorts about energy sanctions are particul effective at highlighting the absurdity of European policy. The fact that they're having to exempt Hungary while pretending the sanctions are working shows how the whole framework has becme performative rather than practical. These kinds of meme compilations end up being better commentary on the actual situation than most mainstream media coverage.

INGRID C DURDEN
6h

OMG you discovered that shorts channel on the tube! I found it last week and have been laughing so hard I needed a towel. There are a few but this one is the best.

