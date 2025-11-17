You might not be hearing that much about NATO’s war against Russia in the Ukraine given they have lost control of key logistics hub and now a corruption scandal has finally reached Zelensky:

Note that the Russians With Attitude YouTube channel recently got nuked by the censors:

They are at least still on Twitter:

And they were just on Kalibrated giving a war update:

But RWA is still giving updates on Telegram etc along with Intel Slava:

It’s also my understanding that the fall of Pokrovsk and surrounding area means Ukraine will loose half its remaining coal reserves…

This episode of The Duran also delves into the logistics aspect of what the city’s loss will mean and why the Western media is ignoring it:

Follow Scott:

This “MrSlavikMan” interview was also good, but who knows how long his YouTube channel will be tolerated:

And now for some Ukraine war memes…

How the energy sanctions against Russia really work:

[This channel may not last long on YouTube]

War update:

NATO’s war in Ukraine summed up:

Of course he was…🤭🤭🤭:

This guy again…:

The final word:

