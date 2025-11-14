Some braindead Trump Administration official came up with and then Trump floated an idea for a 50-year mortgage (before apparently walking it back) so you will own nothing and be happy…:

This appears to be the braindead admin official:

If the name Pulte sounds familiar…:

But at least we are not Canada:

And at least some Americans are calling out the 50-year mortgage BS:

On the other hand, this could be an interesting idea as some states have similar programs in place involving property tax assessment transfers to new properties for selected residents (e.g. above a certain age or with a disability):

Portable mortgages would allow homeowners to transfer their existing mortgages—rates, terms, and amortization schedule—to a new residential property. The concept, in theory, would help borrowers avoid penalties and possibly save on interest. It is unavailable in the United States but is an option in Canada, the UK, and parts of the European Union. Assumable mortgages refer to when a homebuyer takes over the seller’s existing mortgage, including the interest rate, balance, and repayment terms.

And now for some 50-year mortgage memes…

Share

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

The eternal debtor:

Houses these days won’t last 50 years:

Can’t wait!:

The final word(s):

Leave a comment

Share

Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of November 12, 2025.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

Share

Share COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset

COVIDsteria Table of Contents

Links to Alternative News/Resources

Disclaimers & Trigger Warnings