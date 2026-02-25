COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

Don't ever say that "God" (or "What Goes Around, Comes Around") doesn't have a sense of humor! https://karenkwiatkowski.substack.com/p/the-sound-of-a-collapsing-empire/comments

For most of naval history, defecating over the edge of the ship, directly into the ocean, was the norm. Flush toilets are a new invention. Yes, bad engineering and DEI companies are an issue, but aside from that, the USS Gerald Ford is there to protect American interests, not just Israel, as per President Trump's address last night:

"For decades, it had been the policy of the United States never to allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, many decades. Since they seized control of that proud nation 47 years ago, the regime and its murderous proxies have spread nothing but terrorism and death and hate. They've killed and maimed thousands of American service members and hundreds of thousands and even millions of people with what's called roadside bombs. They were the kings of the roadside bomb. And we took out Soleimani. I did that during my first term, had a huge impact. He was the father

of the roadside bomb. [Applause] And just over the last couple of months with the protests, they've killed at least, it looks like 32,000 protests -- 32,000 protesters in their own country. They shot them and hung them. We stopped them from hanging a lot of them with

the threat of serious violence. [They are] terrible people. They've already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas and they're working to build missiles that will soon

reach the United States of America. After Midnight Hammer, they were warned to make no future attempts to rebuild their weapons program in a particular, nuclear weapons, yet they continue starting it all over. We wiped it out and they want to start all over again. And are at this moment again pursuing their sinister ambitions. We are in negotiations with them. They want to make a deal, but we haven't heard those secret words, "we will never have a nuclear weapon." My preference -- [Applause] My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy. But one thing is certain, I will never allow the world's number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far to have a nuclear weapon can't let that happen. [Applause] And no nation should ever doubt America's resolve, we have the most powerful military on earth. I rebuilt the military in my first term, we're going to continue to do so . . . It's really called peace through strength and it's been very, very effective. [Applause] So thanks to Republicans in Congress, we're investing that record number of dollars, have no choice, in the United States armed forces, also creating a lot of jobs . . ."

Facts to support the argument that the US Navy is there to protect American interests

Iran is "not merely a regional problem. It is a direct American one. For nearly half a century, the Islamic Republic has not merely threatened America — it has been killing Americans . . . Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran and its affiliated proxy groups have been responsible for the deaths of over 1,000 Americans. These deaths have occurred through direct attacks, bombings, and the arming of militias in the Middle East.

"No matter how often commentators insist that America is not at war with Iran, the Islamic Republic has been at war with the United States for 47 years. It only takes one side to wage a war for one to exist. For decades, Tehran has operated under a simple assumption: that it can shed American blood without facing decisive consequences. As long as that assumption holds, the attacks will continue."

America is not acting “on behalf of Israel.”

If anything, the strategic reality has often been the reverse: Israel absorbs regional threats, tests military technologies, and neutralizes hostile actors that would otherwise target American interests directly. But even that is beside the point. Dealing decisively with the Iranian regime is not a favor to Israel. It is one of the clearest, most direct steps the United States could take to stabilize the global order and protect its own citizens."

The absorption argument

"Israel's military strength and geostrategic location serve as a strong deterrent against actors opposed to the United States - namely Iran and its proxies. Its willingness to defend itself independently saves American lives while advancing U.S. national security goals."

Protecting US oil interests

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most strategically critical maritime chokepoints on the planet. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes through its narrow waters every single day. If Iran blocks the Strait of Hormuz, gas prices in the USA will go up about $1 to $2 per gallon. It would be $4 to $5 per gallon; now it is $2.95 per gallon. By countering threats like the Houthis—who have targeted global shipping and energy markets—Israel helps mitigate disruptions that can lead to global economic crises, such as spikes in oil prices.

An important ally for the US military

Israel is a major military and strategic ally of the USA, both in terms of technology and intelligence, helping design the CENTCOM system, among others. "Israel provides continuous, real-time intelligence that has helped protect U.S. troops in Iraq from IEDs and other threats. Israeli intelligence also reportedly contributed to the 2011 operation that killed Osama bin Laden.

Israel shares battle-tested techniques for airport security, port security, and first-response procedures. This collaboration has improved security at American transit hubs since 9/11. The U.S. and Israel regularly collaborate to counter cyberattacks from rogue states like Iran. This includes joint research and annual exercises between the U.S. Cyber Command and the IDF's Cyber Defense Directorate. Jointly developed technologies, such as anti-tunnelling tools used in Gaza and Lebanon, are also applied to secure the U.S.-Mexico border." So why exactly should the USA give up a major asset because of the complaints of Muslims, Leftists and groypers just because they don't like Jews?!

Support for US military: "By maintaining a powerful military, Israel serves as a deterrent that reduces the need for large-scale U.S. ground troop deployments in the Middle East, which costs the U.S. roughly $2 billion per division annually. Israel acts as a "live laboratory" for U.S. weaponry. Technologies like the Iron Dome and Arrow systems—jointly developed and funded—provide the U.S. military with data and hardware it uses to protect its own bases worldwide. Israel’s intelligence services (Mossad/Unit 8200) provide the U.S. with critical data on Iran, Russia, and non-state proxies that would otherwise cost billions for the U.S. to acquire independently.

US jobs: "100% of military grants to Israel must be spent within the U.S. defense industry. Aid directly supports over 20,000 American jobs in states like Arkansas, Texas, and California, where companies like Lockheed Martin and Boeing manufacture equipment for Israel. Major U.S. firms (Intel, NVIDIA, Google, Cisco) rely on Israeli R&D centers for core product designs. In 2025 alone, Israeli tech exits—mostly to U.S. buyers—jumped to $59 billion. Israeli investment in the U.S. economy was over $22 billion in 2023, supporting more than 255,000 American jobs."

