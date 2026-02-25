SEWAGEsteria: Best USS Gerald Ford is in a 💩ty Situation Memes
Turdtanic, gives new meaning to the poop deck, $13B with gender neutral bathrooms & no urinals on board (WTF!😳), send 'em some buckets/plungers and more USS Gerald Ford is in a 💩ty situation memes!
Both Washington DC and the USS Gerald Ford are in 💩ty situations and I don’t mean in another forever war in the Middle East. First up, raw sewage is or was spilling into the Potomac thanks to having “too many white men in charge…” or something like that…:
And now the $13 billion USS Gerald Ford is having serious toilet problems [in defense of the US Navy, the toilet situation on large naval ships/submarines has long been a problem that any ex-navy guy can probably comment on in the comments BUT the designers of the USS Gerald Ford outdid themselves in making it a much bigger than usual problem…]:
American engineering at its finest (and I wonder how much the navy had paid for those valves):
And this is a big WTF the defies common sense!!!:
He says that when men are obligated to pee in water closets, urine tends to build up on the floor, leaving an abysmal stench.
“A urinal is a target,” said Kaufman. “What is a problem is [with a water closet] you have a very big target and we can’t aim very quickly.”
The only way to ensure men accurately aim into a toilet bowl is to force men to sit down, which is unlikely to happen, said Kaufman.
Moreover, sitting down to pee makes trips to the bathroom take longer.
Kaufman estimates that the average trip to the urinal takes a little under a minute. Meanwhile, peeing at a sit-down toilet takes twice as long, he said.
At least our war with Iran for Bibi might be on hold until the toilets get fixed…
And now for some USS Gerald Ford is in a 💩ty situation memes…
COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..
Join the navy they say…:
That’s antisemitic and I am reporting this to the ADL!:
The final word…………………:
* Tags updated as of November 12, 2025.
BIDENsteria
Biden Corruption Memes, Biden Documents Memes, Biden Falling Off His Bike Memes, Biden Ice Cream Memes, Biden PIGEONgate Memes, Dark Brandon Memes, Jill Biden Memes, Joe Biden Memes, Hunter Biden Memes, Let’s Go Brandon Memes & Pedo Pete Memes
BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM
Big Pharma Memes, Euthanasia Memes, Fake Science Memes, Fat + Body Positivity Memes, Health Alert Memes, Health Care Memes, Moderna Memes, Pfizer Memes & Science Memes
BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA
Bill Gates Memes, Censorship Memes, Elon Musk Memes, Facebook Memes, Mark Zuckerberg Memes & Twitter Memes
CHINAsteria
COVIDsteria Psyop
Bird Flu Memes, COVID Amnesty Memes, COVID Hypocrisy Memes, COVID Lab Leak Memes, COVID Lockdown Memes, COVID Mask Memes, COVID Memes, COVID Propaganda Memes, COVID Satire Videos, COVID Science Memes, COVID Variant Memes, Fauci Memes, Public Health Memes, Tedros Memes & WHO Memes
EDUCATIONsteria
ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria
Abortion Memes, AOC Memes, Boris Johnson Memes, Chris Christie Memes, Chuck Schumer Memes, Citizens for Sanity Memes, Dianne Feinstein Memes, Donald Trump Memes, Dr. Oz Memes, Election Fraud Memes, Election Memes, Gavin Newsom Memes, GOP Memes, Government Memes, Government Shutdown Memes, Harry Sisson Memes, Illegal Immigration Memes, JD Vance Memes, Kamala Harris Memes, King Charles Memes, Libertarian Memes (Argentina + Milei), Liz Cheney Memes, Liz Truss Memes, Michelle Obama Memes, Mitch McConnell Memes, Nancy Pelosi Memes, Nimarata "Nikki Haley" Randhawa Memes, Obama Memes, Paul Pelosi Memes, Political Memes, PayPal Memes, Project Veritas Memes, Queen Elizabeth Memes, RFK Jr. Memes, Roe v Wade Memes, Ron DeSantis Memes, Social Credit Score Memes, Speaker Kevin McCarthy Memes, Speaker Mike Johnson Memes, Student Loan Forgiveness Memes, Tariff Memes, Tim Walz Memes & Trudeau Memes
FBI & FEDs
Durham Report Memes, False Flag Memes, FBI Hypocrisy Memes, FBI Memes, FED Memes, FEMA Memes, IRS Memes, January 6th Memes, Mar-A-Lago Raid Memes, Patriot Front Memes, Trump Arrest Memes & Woke Secret Service Memes
GLOBAL WARMINGsteria
Dutch Farmer Memes, Earth Day Memes, Electric Vehicle (EV) Memes, Fake Food Memes, Fake Meat Memes, Gas Stove Ban Memes, Global Warming Memes, GMO Memes, Greta Thunberg Memes & Ohio Train Derailment Memes
GREAT RESET & WEF
Davos Memes, Great Reset Humor, Great Reset Jokes, Great Reset Memes,
GREAT RESET RESISTANCE
Canadian Trucker Memes, Conspiracy Theory Memes, Dutch Farmer Memes, Great Reset Resistance Memes, Great Reset Resistance Quotes, Memer Memes, Memes & Online Resistance Memes
GUN CONTROL
Crime Memes, Gun Control Memes, Mass Shooting Memes, Police Memes, Retail Theft Memes & Uvalde Memes
HOLIDAYsteria
Christmas Memes, Columbus Day Memes, Halloween Memes, Holiday Memes, July 4th Memes, Memorial Day Memes, Thanksgiving Memes, Valentine’s Day Memes & Veterans Day Memes
IllEGAL IMMIGRATION
MEDIAsteria
Brian Stelter Memes, CNN Memes, Fox News Memes, Joe Rogan Memes, Media Memes, NPR Memes, PBS Memes, Taylor Lorenz Memes, Tucker Carlson Memes & Washington Post Memes
MONKEYsteria Psyop
PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria
Balenciaga Memes, Bud Light Memes, Dalai Lama Memes, Gender Memes, Groomer Memes, Jeffrey Epstein Memes, Monkeypox Memes, Pedo Pete Memes, Pride Month Memes, Sam Brinton Memes, Transgender Memes & Transwomen in Women's Sports Memes
RACEsteria
Affirmative Action Memes, Black History Month Memes, Haiti Memes, Race Memes, Reparations Memes & Scott Adams Memes
RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE
Australia Memes, British Memes, California Memes, Canada Memes, Europe or EU Memes, Feminism Memes, France Memes, Germany Memes, Miscellaneous Memes, San Francisco Memes, Sports Memes, Taylor Swift Memes & UFO Memes
RECESSION & INFLATION
Baby Formula Shortage Memes, Bank Collapse Memes, Bidenomics Memes, Digital Currency Memes, Egg Shortage Memes, High Gas Price Memes, Housing Bubble Memes, Inflation Memes, Inflation Reduction Act Memes, Jim Cramer Memes & Recession Memes
RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria
Brittney Griner Memes, FTX Memes, General Milley Memes, Middle East War Memes, Nord Stream Memes, Putin Memes, Russia Invades Ukraine Memes, Russia Memes, Ukraine Biolab Memes, Ukraine Corruption Memes, Ukraine Hypocrisy Memes, Ukraine Nazi Memes, WW3 Memes & Zelensky Memes
VACCINEs
Damar Hamlin Memes, Died Suddenly Memes, Moderna Memes, Novak Djokovic Memes, Pfizer Memes, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome Memes, Vaccine Booster Memes, Vaccine Hesitancy Memes, Vaccine Karma Memes, Vaccine Memes, Vaccine Passport Memes & Vaccine Side Effect Memes
VIDEOs
WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs
Balenciaga Memes, DuckDuckGo Hypocrisy Memes, Big Tech Memes, Bud Light Memes, Hollywood Memes, Miller Light Memes, Netflix Memes, Super Bowl Memes, Woke Boeing, Woke Corporations, Woke Disney Memes, Woke Military Memes & Woke Target Memes
COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...
Don't ever say that "God" (or "What Goes Around, Comes Around") doesn't have a sense of humor! https://karenkwiatkowski.substack.com/p/the-sound-of-a-collapsing-empire/comments
For most of naval history, defecating over the edge of the ship, directly into the ocean, was the norm. Flush toilets are a new invention. Yes, bad engineering and DEI companies are an issue, but aside from that, the USS Gerald Ford is there to protect American interests, not just Israel, as per President Trump's address last night:
"For decades, it had been the policy of the United States never to allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, many decades. Since they seized control of that proud nation 47 years ago, the regime and its murderous proxies have spread nothing but terrorism and death and hate. They've killed and maimed thousands of American service members and hundreds of thousands and even millions of people with what's called roadside bombs. They were the kings of the roadside bomb. And we took out Soleimani. I did that during my first term, had a huge impact. He was the father
of the roadside bomb. [Applause] And just over the last couple of months with the protests, they've killed at least, it looks like 32,000 protests -- 32,000 protesters in their own country. They shot them and hung them. We stopped them from hanging a lot of them with
the threat of serious violence. [They are] terrible people. They've already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas and they're working to build missiles that will soon
reach the United States of America. After Midnight Hammer, they were warned to make no future attempts to rebuild their weapons program in a particular, nuclear weapons, yet they continue starting it all over. We wiped it out and they want to start all over again. And are at this moment again pursuing their sinister ambitions. We are in negotiations with them. They want to make a deal, but we haven't heard those secret words, "we will never have a nuclear weapon." My preference -- [Applause] My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy. But one thing is certain, I will never allow the world's number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far to have a nuclear weapon can't let that happen. [Applause] And no nation should ever doubt America's resolve, we have the most powerful military on earth. I rebuilt the military in my first term, we're going to continue to do so . . . It's really called peace through strength and it's been very, very effective. [Applause] So thanks to Republicans in Congress, we're investing that record number of dollars, have no choice, in the United States armed forces, also creating a lot of jobs . . ."
Facts to support the argument that the US Navy is there to protect American interests
Iran is "not merely a regional problem. It is a direct American one. For nearly half a century, the Islamic Republic has not merely threatened America — it has been killing Americans . . . Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran and its affiliated proxy groups have been responsible for the deaths of over 1,000 Americans. These deaths have occurred through direct attacks, bombings, and the arming of militias in the Middle East.
"No matter how often commentators insist that America is not at war with Iran, the Islamic Republic has been at war with the United States for 47 years. It only takes one side to wage a war for one to exist. For decades, Tehran has operated under a simple assumption: that it can shed American blood without facing decisive consequences. As long as that assumption holds, the attacks will continue."
America is not acting “on behalf of Israel.”
If anything, the strategic reality has often been the reverse: Israel absorbs regional threats, tests military technologies, and neutralizes hostile actors that would otherwise target American interests directly. But even that is beside the point. Dealing decisively with the Iranian regime is not a favor to Israel. It is one of the clearest, most direct steps the United States could take to stabilize the global order and protect its own citizens."
The absorption argument
"Israel's military strength and geostrategic location serve as a strong deterrent against actors opposed to the United States - namely Iran and its proxies. Its willingness to defend itself independently saves American lives while advancing U.S. national security goals."
Protecting US oil interests
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most strategically critical maritime chokepoints on the planet. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes through its narrow waters every single day. If Iran blocks the Strait of Hormuz, gas prices in the USA will go up about $1 to $2 per gallon. It would be $4 to $5 per gallon; now it is $2.95 per gallon. By countering threats like the Houthis—who have targeted global shipping and energy markets—Israel helps mitigate disruptions that can lead to global economic crises, such as spikes in oil prices.
An important ally for the US military
Israel is a major military and strategic ally of the USA, both in terms of technology and intelligence, helping design the CENTCOM system, among others. "Israel provides continuous, real-time intelligence that has helped protect U.S. troops in Iraq from IEDs and other threats. Israeli intelligence also reportedly contributed to the 2011 operation that killed Osama bin Laden.
Israel shares battle-tested techniques for airport security, port security, and first-response procedures. This collaboration has improved security at American transit hubs since 9/11. The U.S. and Israel regularly collaborate to counter cyberattacks from rogue states like Iran. This includes joint research and annual exercises between the U.S. Cyber Command and the IDF's Cyber Defense Directorate. Jointly developed technologies, such as anti-tunnelling tools used in Gaza and Lebanon, are also applied to secure the U.S.-Mexico border." So why exactly should the USA give up a major asset because of the complaints of Muslims, Leftists and groypers just because they don't like Jews?!
Support for US military: "By maintaining a powerful military, Israel serves as a deterrent that reduces the need for large-scale U.S. ground troop deployments in the Middle East, which costs the U.S. roughly $2 billion per division annually. Israel acts as a "live laboratory" for U.S. weaponry. Technologies like the Iron Dome and Arrow systems—jointly developed and funded—provide the U.S. military with data and hardware it uses to protect its own bases worldwide. Israel’s intelligence services (Mossad/Unit 8200) provide the U.S. with critical data on Iran, Russia, and non-state proxies that would otherwise cost billions for the U.S. to acquire independently.
US jobs: "100% of military grants to Israel must be spent within the U.S. defense industry. Aid directly supports over 20,000 American jobs in states like Arkansas, Texas, and California, where companies like Lockheed Martin and Boeing manufacture equipment for Israel. Major U.S. firms (Intel, NVIDIA, Google, Cisco) rely on Israeli R&D centers for core product designs. In 2025 alone, Israeli tech exits—mostly to U.S. buyers—jumped to $59 billion. Israeli investment in the U.S. economy was over $22 billion in 2023, supporting more than 255,000 American jobs."