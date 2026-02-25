Both Washington DC and the USS Gerald Ford are in 💩ty situations and I don’t mean in another forever war in the Middle East. First up, raw sewage is or was spilling into the Potomac thanks to having “too many white men in charge…” or something like that…:

And now the $13 billion USS Gerald Ford is having serious toilet problems [in defense of the US Navy, the toilet situation on large naval ships/submarines has long been a problem that any ex-navy guy can probably comment on in the comments BUT the designers of the USS Gerald Ford outdid themselves in making it a much bigger than usual problem…]:

American engineering at its finest (and I wonder how much the navy had paid for those valves):

And this is a big WTF the defies common sense!!!:

He says that when men are obligated to pee in water closets, urine tends to build up on the floor, leaving an abysmal stench. “A urinal is a target,” said Kaufman. “What is a problem is [with a water closet] you have a very big target and we can’t aim very quickly.” The only way to ensure men accurately aim into a toilet bowl is to force men to sit down, which is unlikely to happen, said Kaufman. Moreover, sitting down to pee makes trips to the bathroom take longer. Kaufman estimates that the average trip to the urinal takes a little under a minute. Meanwhile, peeing at a sit-down toilet takes twice as long, he said.

At least our war with Iran for Bibi might be on hold until the toilets get fixed…

And now for some USS Gerald Ford is in a 💩ty situation memes…

Share

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

Join the navy they say…:

That’s antisemitic and I am reporting this to the ADL!:

The final word…………………:

Leave a comment

Share

Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of November 12, 2025.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

Share

Share COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset

COVIDsteria Table of Contents

Links to Alternative News/Resources

Disclaimers & Trigger Warnings